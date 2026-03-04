AEW Dynamite Preview (3/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
With Revolution less than two weeks away, both AEW's men's and women's world champions are getting no days off.
Before he clashes with "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution, MJF will first have to go through Hangman's fellow AEW World Trios Champion Kevin Knight. On Collision, the Jet called out the world champ about being world title material and formally throwing his name in the ring to challenge for the title. MJF named a time and place and the match was made official for tonight's Dynamite in El Paso.
Kevin Knight is more confident than he's ever been heading into his first challenge for a world championship in his career. On the other hand, MJF is eager to teach his opponent a lesson that being a world champion is harder than it looks and that the young upstart simply isn't ready yet. Will MJF retain his "Triple B" or can Knight pull off the biggest win of his career?
The AEW Women's World Champion Thekla will be defending her title for the first time against former champion, Thunder Rosa. Rosa has looked impressive since returning from injury and made it clear that her sights are set on regaining the AEW Women's World Championship. Thekla welcomed Thunder Rosa back into the fold on Collision, calling her and former Women's World Champion Kris Statlander the "past" of the AEW women's division.
Will Thunder Rosa become AEW Women's World Champion for the second time in her home state of Texas, or will AEW remain toxic under Thekla's rule?
Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family continues
As he prepares for his highly anticipated rematch with Konosuke Takeshita for the Continental Championship at Revolution, Jon Moxley will go one-on-one tonight with Takeshita's fellow Don Callis Family member, Hechicero. The Death Riders and the Don Callis Family have been at war for the past few weeks.
Jon Moxley defeated El Clon last week on Dynamite, and the Death Riders defeated the Don Callis Family on Collision in 8-man tag team action. Will momentum remain on Moxley's side during tonight's non-title match?
New beginnings
The IInspiration has officially arrived on Dynamite. Well-known for their stints as a tag team in WWE and TNA, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay made their AEW debut at AEW House Rules in Brisbane, but tonight marks their televised introduction to the AEW audience. Lee and McKay issued a challenge to the Brawling Birds following their debut in Australia, which Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor accepted.
In the battle of AEW's newest women's tag team, which pair will come out on top?
Also on Dynamite
After Orange Cassidy experienced a post-match attack following his loss to Gabe Kidd last week, the odds will finally be even on both sides. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin are set to get their chance at revenge when they face Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd in tag team action tonight.
Also, AEW World Trios Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be keeping an eye on tonight's men's world title match that includes both his teammate and worst enemy, but he'll also have some business of his own to take care of. The two-time AEW World Champion will be in action tonight, hoping to pick up some momentum before Revolution, much like his PPV opponent, MJF.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Venue: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship
Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship
Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors
Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero
Brawling Birds vs. The IInspiration
"Hangman" Adam Page in action
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling