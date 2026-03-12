AEW Collision SPOILERS (3/14/26): Match Results from the AEW Revolution Go-Home Show

AEW Revolution is set to take place Sunday, March 15, but there's still one more show between now and then.

The latest edition of AEW Collision is set to air at it's normal time of 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) this Saturday, March 14 on TNT and HBO Max, but the show was filmed following Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite in San Jose, California.

Those who tune in will hear from Kris Statlander ahead of her 2 Out of 3 Falls Match against Thekla, while the reigning AEW Women's World Champion will be in action alongside her sisters of sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

We'll Hear From @CallMeKrisStat



Former AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will share her final thoughts ahead of her 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match vs @Toxic_Thekla at #AEWRevolution!



We'll Hear from Stat, SATURDAY!

Other matches on the card include Kevin 'The Jet' Knight taking on El Clon, AEW World Trios Champion Mark Davis battling Komander, and a trios match between AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun and Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang.

Lena Kross is also looking to build some more momentum ahead of her AEW Women's Tag Team Title Match at AEW Revolution when she faces off against Mina Shirakawa, and Andrade El Idolo will go one-on-one with Mascara Dorada in the Collision main event.

The following spoilers are courtesy of The Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope. The Takedown on SI will have a complete results breakdown available Saturday night after the show goes off the air.

AEW Collision Match Results (3/14/26):

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon with the UFO splash.

Kevin Knight defeated El Clon with the UFO splash.

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue defeated Viva Van & two local competitors in a squash match. Thekla picked up the win after hitting a spear.

AEW World Trios Champion Mark Davis defeated Komander with a piledriver after he missed on a top rope moonsault.

AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun defeated Juice Robinson, Ace Austin & Austin Gunn. Ricochet used his title belt to help Kaun pick up the victory over Gunn.

Lena Kross defeated Mina Shirakawa after she connected with a high kick and then flattened Mina with a jackhammer.