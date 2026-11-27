Thursday night's episode of AEW Collision took place at the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Last week's episode saw the first week of the Continental Classic wrap up as Brody King, Kevin Knight, and Jay White scored their first points of the tournament. AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov was also in action, successfully defending his title against El Clon.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with an AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dangerous New Level defended the titles against Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family. The finish of the match saw Strickland hit Romero with a Swerve Stomp to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Great to kick off the show with a title match

A hilarious combination of talent from the Don Callis Family

This rivalry with the Don Callis Family firmly plants the Dangerous New Level in the babyface category

#AndSTILL 🏆 The Dangerous New Level dismantles The Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles! 😤



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/UkQp4SuhL0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

They followed the opener with a quick squash match, in which the Sisters of Sin picked up an easy win over Nixi XS and Anna Ray. Blink, and you missed it.

Backstage, the Death Riders (sans Jon Moxley) cut a promo led by Marina Shafir. The group was jumped by Mercedes Mone and The Cut. Jon Moxley then showed up to try to even the odds. The action spilled out of the backstage area and went all the way to ringside. When the dust finally settled, only Mercedes and The Cut were left standing.

All hell has broken loose between The Death Riders and The Cut!



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/3Ulc1iVZdr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

Back to the Continental Classic

Things now shift to the Continental Classic as Brody King goes one-on-one with Ricochet in the Blue League. The finish of the match saw Ricochet hit King with a 630 to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

A nice, competitive matchup

Ricochet is now on the board with some points

It really makes you wonder if King was supposed to win last week or not

The 630 seals the deal! @KingRicochet earns his first 3 points in the C2! 🎯



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/u30JCGvHl7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

A video package promo from Jungle Jack Perry airs. Perry said after the loss to Samoa Joe he's one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming the AEW World Champion. It's certainly an interesting way to look at things as Perry learns from each loss against a former AEW World Champion.

Back in the ring, the Blue League in the Continental Classic continued as Konosuke Takeshita took on Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido. After a twenty-minute time-limit draw, both men scored one point. Both men showed respect for each other after the match.

Booking Grade: 10/10

In a tournament like this, you have to have some draws

A fantastic matchup between two of AEW's best

The less losses the ROH World Champion has to take, the better

Ilja Dragunov makes things abundantly clear to Don Callis

Don Callis came out to the ring and continued his pursuit of AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov. Callis said he's given Dragunov an ultimatum, and it's up right now. Dragunov comes out to the ring, and Callis tells him he's tripled his initial offer to join the Don Callis Family. Callis tells us that this offer is a seven-figure deal.

Dragunov ponders the offer because it is a lot of money, as the crowd very vocally told him no. Dragunov told Callis he was a very smart man and tells him no as he tore up the check and threw it in Callis' face.

@unbesiegbar_zar just accepted @TheDonCallis’ offer?! Or did he? 👀



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/riYRQ2Nr6d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

We get another squash match, as the Kasper Brothers with Big Stoke put a quick beatdown on Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves. It was slightly longer than the women's squash match earlier in the show.

Backstage, the Brawling Birds suggest that they need a word with AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Wrathlander before the two teams face each other again for the titles.

Back in the ring, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena teamed with Billie Starkz to take on Mina Shirakawa and the TBS Champion Queen Aminata. The finish of the match saw Athena hit an O-Face on Shirakawa, allowing Starkz to score the pinfall victory for her team.

@Athenapalmer_fg delivers The O-Face, and @BillieStarkz picks up the pieces for the win!



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/PlL2H1sUM6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Fun tag team match

Starkz now has a TBS Title shot due to her victory tonight

Why does Mina always have to eat the pins?

Is Tommaso Ciampa okay?

In the main event of the evening, Tommaso Ciampa went one-on-one with Nick Wayne in the Gold League of the Continental Classic. The finish of the match saw Ciampa hit Wayne with a knee as Wayne was coming at him off the top rope to score the pinfall victory.

@MrTommasoCiampa puts away @TheNickWayne to secure his first 3 points in the C2! 👊



Watch a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision NOW on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZHQK0ntQoR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

In the closing moments of the match and afterward, Ciampa was seen favoring his knee heavily. According to the spoilers report for this taping, doctors helped Ciampa to the back after the match.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Very fun main event

The Gold League is now all even, as every competitor has 3 points apiece

I really hope Ciampa is okay and won't have to pull out of this tournament

Referee Aubrey Edwards checked on Ciampa as he struggled to get to his feet as AEW Collision Thanksgiving went off the air.

AEW Collision Thanksgiving quick results:

The Dangerous New Level defeated Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles

The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeated Nixi XS and Anna Ray

Ricochet defeated Brody King in the Blue League of the Continental Classic

Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita go to the 20-minute time limit draw in the Blue League of the Continental Classic

The Kasper Brothers defeated Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves

Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Nick Wayne in the Gold League of the Continental Classic