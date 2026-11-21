AEW has a new National Champion and he's looking for a fight.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa at AEW Full Gear to clinch his first title in AEW less than a month after his AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the new champion will have his first defense of the National Championship against the Don Callis Family's El Clon, who recently returned to action following an injury. Don Callis has been vocal about his desire to recruit Dragunov into his family, but so far, Dragunov has rejected his tactics.

Will El Clon be able to get Dragunov's attention by winning the National Championship, or will the Unbesiegbar retain in Green Bay?

The Continental Classic Continues

All Elite Wrestling

After an eventful kickoff on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, the Continental Classic continues on Collision with three huge league matches.

Tommaso Ciampa is eager to win gold in AEW again after losing the National title to Ilja Dragunov at Full Gear, so he's thrown his hat in the ring to participate in the Continental Classic for the first time.

Kevin Knight will be entering the tournament for the second year in a row, this time with the added pressure of being the sole member of the Don Callis Family in the Continental Classic. Ciampa and Knight meet tonight in the Gold League. Which man will be the first to put points on the board?

Jay White is still riding the high of Full Gear after pinning Continental Champion Jon Moxley in Anarchy in the Arena. The Cut's leader returns to the Continental Classic for the first time since 2023 with a laser focus on winning the entire tournament at AEW Worlds End.

First, he'll have to get through Ricochet, who is also determined to win this year's tournament after falling short in the 2024 semifinals. Who will walk out of Green Bay with three points and the victory in the Blue League?

Brody King is also a return entrant to the Continental Classic, this time in the Blue League with his The Good, The Bad, & The Guapo teammates, Bandido and "Hangman" Adam Page, who wrestled each other on Wednesday. Before his inevitable clashes with his tag and trios partners, Brody King will collide with Daniel Garcia.

Daniel Garcia | All Elite Wrestling

Garcia has had a renewed sense of focus and determination following a recent season heavily influenced by grief. Which man will pick up their first win of the tournament?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

National Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. El Clon

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Ricochet vs. Jay White

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kevin Knight