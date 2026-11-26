With Worlds End just weeks away, what happened after last night's episode of Dynamite? AEW Collision was taped Wednesday evening at the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite featured multiple matches in the second week of the Continental Classic as both Speedball Mike Bailey and Jon Moxley got in the winners' column while Hangman Adam Page fell to 0 and 2 at the hands of Jay White.

The main event of Worlds End was also made official as Will Ospreay will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in a Ladder Match.

Here are some highlights from this evening's Collision tapings in Omaha

Another potential injury in the Continental Classic

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Continental Classic continued during the Collision tapings, featuring yet another potential injury in the second week of the tournament.

While Tommaso Ciampa scored a victory at the tapings over Nick Wayne. It's being reported that Ciampa was seen heavily favoring his right knee towards the end of the match. Following the match, Ciampa was helped to the back by doctors. Hopefully it's nothing serious, but if this tournament loses yet another talent, that's not going to be a great look in the grand scheme of things.

Elsewhere on the show, the Dangerous New Level successfully defended their AEW World Trios Titles against Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family.

THANKSGIVING NIGHT #AEWCollision THURSDAY, 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max

AEW World Trios Title@SwerveConfident/@TrueKofi/@AustinCreedWins vs Hechicero/@Walking_Weapon/@azucarRoc

After challenging any 3 of Don Callis’ Family tonight, the Dangerous New Level will collide vs #DCF TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/FlNfoTKCK6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

AEW Collision will air at a special time this Thursday, Thanksgiving night, at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Collision Thanksgiving spoilers for November 26

The Dangerous New Level defeated Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles

The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeated Nixi XS and Anna Ray

A backstage promo from the Death Riders was interrupted by The Cut and Mercedes Mone who viciously assaulted the group and left them laying in the ring after the brawl went through the arena

Ricochet defeated Brody King in the Blue League of the Continental Classic

Jack Perry cuts another promo backstage promising that he will be a future AEW World Champion

Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita go to the 20 minute time limit draw in the Blue League of the Continental Classic

AEW National Champion once Ilja Dragunov again turns down Don Callis' offer to join his family, ripping up the check offered to him

The Kasper Brothers defeated Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves

Backstage The Brawling Birds ask to speak with Wrathlander

Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Nick Wayne in the Gold League of the Continental Classic

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Thursday evening.