AEW Collision Thanksgiving Spoilers for November 26 From Omaha
With Worlds End just weeks away, what happened after last night's episode of Dynamite? AEW Collision was taped Wednesday evening at the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite featured multiple matches in the second week of the Continental Classic as both Speedball Mike Bailey and Jon Moxley got in the winners' column while Hangman Adam Page fell to 0 and 2 at the hands of Jay White.
The main event of Worlds End was also made official as Will Ospreay will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in a Ladder Match.
Here are some highlights from this evening's Collision tapings in Omaha
Another potential injury in the Continental Classic
The Continental Classic continued during the Collision tapings, featuring yet another potential injury in the second week of the tournament.
While Tommaso Ciampa scored a victory at the tapings over Nick Wayne. It's being reported that Ciampa was seen heavily favoring his right knee towards the end of the match. Following the match, Ciampa was helped to the back by doctors. Hopefully it's nothing serious, but if this tournament loses yet another talent, that's not going to be a great look in the grand scheme of things.
Elsewhere on the show, the Dangerous New Level successfully defended their AEW World Trios Titles against Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family.
AEW Collision will air at a special time this Thursday, Thanksgiving night, at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider.
AEW Collision Thanksgiving spoilers for November 26
- The Dangerous New Level defeated Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family to retain the AEW World Trios Titles
- The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeated Nixi XS and Anna Ray
- A backstage promo from the Death Riders was interrupted by The Cut and Mercedes Mone who viciously assaulted the group and left them laying in the ring after the brawl went through the arena
- Ricochet defeated Brody King in the Blue League of the Continental Classic
- Jack Perry cuts another promo backstage promising that he will be a future AEW World Champion
- Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita go to the 20 minute time limit draw in the Blue League of the Continental Classic
- AEW National Champion once Ilja Dragunov again turns down Don Callis' offer to join his family, ripping up the check offered to him
- The Kasper Brothers defeated Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves
- Backstage The Brawling Birds ask to speak with Wrathlander
- Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Nick Wayne in the Gold League of the Continental Classic
The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Thursday evening.
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime