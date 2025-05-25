AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
All Elite Wrestling will hold their first pay-per-view in Glendale, Arizona with this Sunday's Double Or Nothing 2025 event. The show will be headlined by a highly anticipated first time meeting with huge stakes involved.
After fighting their way to get a shot at the AEW World Title at All In Texas, Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page will do battle for the first time in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals.
Despite being the culmination of the tournament, this bout means so much more for both men. While Ospreay is looking to finally ascend to the top of the company, Hangman needs this victory to find his true redemption after his bitter rivalry with Swerve Strickland has consumed him for the past two years.
In the Owen Hart Cup Women's Finals, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will face Jamie Hayter in another first-time encounter. This is another story of two separate journeys concluding depending on a win or a loss.
Mone will look to cement her legacy with a shot at the one title she has been unable to capture since arriving in AEW last year, while Hayter tries to scratch and claw her way back to the top after a back injury kept her sidelined for over a year.
MORE: Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
Anarchy In The Arena will make its return when AEW World Champion Jon Moxley leads his Death Riders and The Young Bucks to face AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and AEW World Trios Champions The Opps.
This chaotic stipulation has produced some of the wildest brawls in the company's history and should once again deliver an unbelievable spectacle this Sunday in Arizona.
After months of raging war against All Elite Wrestling, Anarchy In The Arena will mark a crucial battle for The Death Riders in their attempt to tear down the company from within now assisted by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, while Omega and Swerve look to take the fight to the rebel group and the AEW EVPs.
Meanwhile, three titles will be up for grabs, scores will be settled and the first Stretcher Match in AEW history will take place on the huge pay-per-view card.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday's AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 event.
AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Date:
Date: May 25, 2025
AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Location:
Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
How to Watch AEW Double Or Nothing 2025:
Streaming: PPV.com, Amazon Prime, Triller TV (excluding the U.S. & Canada)