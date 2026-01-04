AEW Collision Results [1/3/26]: Darby Allin Beats Wheeler Yuta, El Clon Debuts

The first episode of AEW Collision of 2026 is in the books and Darby Allin is one step closer to finishing his business with the Death Riders.

The former TNT Champion defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, overcoming significant interference from Yuta's stablemates in the process. Timeless Toni Storm emerged to remove Marina Shafir from the equation, and Darby Allin was able to take out Yuta with two Coffin Drops and a Scorpion Death Lock.

Elsewhere on the show, El Clon made his AEW in-ring debut, Hechicero earned an opportunity to face Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship, and Shelton Benjamin had a top flight tune-up for his match with Jon Moxley this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

AEW Collision Match & Segment Results:

El Clon defeated Angelico w/ Serpentico. This was a very impressive in-ring debut for El Clon, as the arch nemesis of Hologram utilized a unique style of offense to throw Angelico off his game. He bent over backward, Matrix style, before delivering a bicycle kick to the face. He followed that up with a double knee backbreaker, and a version of Hologram's Portal Bomb to earn the victory. El Clon attacked Serpentico after the match, but Komander ran down to make the save.

Continental Champion Jon Moxley delivered a backstage promo and he issued a warning to Shelton Benjamin. He said that Shelton is going to have to a lot more than hurt him if he plans on winning his title eliminator match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Timeless Love Bombs defeated Hyan & Maya World. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa may have won the match, but Hyan and Maya put together another strong performance as they continue to win over the AEW faithful a week at a time. There was a point where they appeared to have Toni beat, but Mina broke up the count. She tossed both women into the corner for dueling hip attacks, and she followed up with a top rope sling blade to Maya World. Mina then dove outside to neutralize Hyan, as Toni delivered Storm Zero on Maya for the win.

Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir defeated Raché Chanel & Londyn Dior. The Mega Problems needed less than two minutes to earn this victory, as Bayne completely dominated both of her opponents. She tagged in Shafir just to drop Chanel into position for Mother's Milk with Fate's Descent, and Raché tapped out immediately.

Josh Alexander, Hechicero and Lance Archer were shown beating up a number of people backstage. Alexander hyped up Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada's matches at Wrestle Kingdom 20, while holding someone in an ankle lock. The assault ended after Archer tossed an enhancement talent head first through a ceiling panel.

Hechicero defeated Komander and will face Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship this Wednesday. Hechicero did some damage to Komander's back by tossing him into the safety railing early in the bout. He then had him dead to rights with a bow and arrow submission, but his own momentum forced him to switch to a modified armbar and Komander was able to get his foot on the bottom rope. Komander battled back, but interference from El Clon allowed Hechicero to leverage a seat belt pinning attempt for the three count.

The Un-Acclaimed were sent out to walk the streets of New York over the holidays by AEW President Tony Khan. They were supposed to work on some team-building exercises, but both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens resisted every step of the way, even as they started to get along with each other — just a little bit.

Tony Schiavone spoke to Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in the center of the ring. Eddie dragged out the segment a little too long after he started pointing out some birthdays in the audience, including a young 8-year-old whom Eddie warned that life would soon start to go downhill. Schiavone eventually got things back on track, and Kingston & Ortiz sent a message to the Grizzled Young Vets that they are coming for them.

JetSpeed defeated Big Bill & Bryan Keith. The Don Callis Family put a bounty out on the heads of Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, and Big Bill & Bryan Keith were attempting to collect it. They really dominated much of this match-up, thanks in large part to Bill's size and strength advantage. Keith was closing in on victory, but a swift kick and a standing moonsault knee drop allowed Speedball to tag out of the match. He immediately performed a springboard moonsault to the outside on Big Bill, and Knight went up top for the UFO Splash to secure the win.

GYV spoke to the crowd from what appeared to be the Esports Stadium boiler room. They called Eddie Kingston and Ortiz nothing more than street rats and promised that they would make a name for themselves in AEW at their expense.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Dante Martin. Scorpio Sky was supposed to wrestle in this match, but he was not medically cleared to compete. The match looked like it was going to be stopped after Benjamin threw Dante into the safety rail on the outside. Martin grabbed a mic and said that his mother didn't raise 'no bitch' and the bout continued, but it was easy work for Benjamin the rest of the way. He delivered numerous suplexes and finished Dante off with a rising knee strike, super kick combo.

Levy Nair spoke to Sammy Guevara and Bandido backstage. The Spanish God was furious at Bandido for earning a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship, and he challenged him to a match this Wednesday on Dynamite. He promised to take him out, and to take his place against MJF.

Tony Schiavone was instructed to read a letter from Stokely Hathaway, who is still recovering at the hospital following the injuries her suffered at Worlds End. He said his medical bills had surpassed $400,000 and he is now taking donations to help cover the cost.

Darby Allin defeated Wheeler Yuta. Darby was told that he needed to go through Yuta if he wanted another shot at PAC, and that's exactly what he did. Allin was able to battle through consistent interference from the Death Riders, thanks in part to Timeless Toni Storm attacking Marina Shafir at ringside. Much to the dismay of Jon Moxley, who was on commentary for this bout, Darby was able to put Yuta down with back-to-back Coffin Drops and then forced him to tap out to the Scorpion Death Lock.

