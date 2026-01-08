AEW Dynamite Results (1/7/26): Andrade Returns, Don Callis Family Gets A New Member

The first episode of AEW Dynamite of 2026 was full of surprises. On the show, there were three different surprise returns on top of the show's usual strong action.

First, Jake Something appeared and took out both members of Jet Speed. Something then joined The Don Callis Family. That wasn't the only surprise that Don Callis had for AEW fans.

Andrade El Idolo made his return to AEW this week. El Idolo appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 20 and rumors have run rampant as to whether or not he'd make a return to AEW. He did. Andrade El Idolo appeared, helped The Don Callis Family, and seemingly joined that faction.

Because Something and The Don Callis Family took Jet Speed out, they were unable to team up with Jack Perry to take on The Demand. Perry had very suitable replacements. The Young Bucks joined Perry and got the victory over Ricochet and Co.

Coming off her huge TBS Championship victory over Mercedes Mone last week, Willow Nightingale had an in-ring celebration on this week's show. Nightingale said that she was a fighting champion and that now the hard work was really set to begin.

Nightingale invited Mercedes Mone out to the ring and told her that she had a great 2025. Mone didn't appreciate those words and threw a fit. She destroyed the party, but then accidentally fell into the cake. After, Nightingale power bombed her further into the cake.

Later in the night, Bandido defeated Sammy Guevara. Right after the match, MJF walked out and arrogantly complimented Bandido on the win. MJF called himself a lucha legend and said he was a bigger star in Mexico than Bandido was. MJF brought out a translator to speak directly with Bandido.

MJF told Bandido that the Dynamite Diamond Ring didn't belong to him and asked him to give it to him. He told him that he didn't have a prayer to beat him for the world title and the audience called him an a*****e. Eventually, Bandido got in MJF's face and yelled at him that he could speak English.

MJF hit Bandido with a low blow and then stole the ring. He tried to continue the attack, but Bandido ducked out of the way and he ended up clocking the translator. After, he hit MJF with a low blow, took his ring back, and his patented springboard German suplex.

In other action this week, Jon Moxley defeated Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match and Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir ended in a no-contest after The Death Riders tried to help Shafir win.

After the match, The Conglomeration ran down to try and help Toni Storm. They posed with her and Marina Shafir after they ran off The Death Riders.

In the main event, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland defeated Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out Match. The match was wild and included chairs, staples, cinder blocks, and a lot more. Page and Strickland overcame interference from The Opps dojo and made Hook tap out by hanging him over the ring with a chain.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley defeated Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry defeated The Demand

Bandido defeated Sammy Guevara

Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir ended in a no-contest

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page defeated The Opps in a Lights Out Match

