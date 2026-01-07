AEW Dynamite Preview (1/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The first Dynamite of 2026 is kicking off with a new face of TBS.

Last Wednesday, Willow Nightingale pulled off the win of a lifetime at Dynamite New Year's Smash by defeating her rival Mercedes Moné to become the first-ever two-time TBS Champion.

The TBS Championship is the latest addition to her pot of gold since becoming one-half of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions earlier in December. She's now the first woman to hold two AEW titles simultaneously.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron celebrated Willow Nightingale's TBS title victory at New Year's Smash. | All Elite Wrestling

In addition to gold, Willow Nightingale regained an old friend last week when AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander came to congratulate her. With Statlander, Harley Cameron, The Conglomeration, and Conglomeration adjacents on her side, Nightingale is on top of the world in AEW.

Tonight, she'll have a live celebration in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's a safe bet to assume she'll be joined by her friends, but will her foes make an appearance as well? What's next for Mercedes Moné after her historic 584-day reign as TBS Champion came to a halt last week?

Last stop before Maximum Carnage

All Elite Wrestling

Ahead of his first opportunity at the AEW World Championship next week at Maximum Carnage, ROH World Champion and Dynamite Diamond Ring winner Bandido will go head-to-head with ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara. As one of AEW's original "four pillars", Guevara is very familiar with Bandido's opponent next week, AEW World Champion MJF.

Speaking of MJF, he's scheduled to appear tonight in Tulsa. Last week, he was confronted by multiple prospective challengers for the world title but Bandido is the only one that he hasn't faced in AEW before. Will MJF confront Bandido in Tulsa, or make his presence felt in another capacity on the show?

Lights out, violence in

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 1/7!



LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Hangman Page/@SwerveConfident vs @PowerhouseHobbs/@730HOOK



Hangman + Swerve want payback vs The Opps in the most violent way possible, A LIGHTS OUT MATCH!



These two teams fight, TOMORROW!

The unlikely vengeance-filled team of "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will ride once again with the hope of finally putting The Opps down for good. After having to deal with interference from The Opps in yet another AEW World title match at Worlds End, former world champions Page and Strickland are eager to resort to their former bloodthirsty ways.

Their opponents will be Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs, and their goal is as much violence as possible. The two teams will meet in a Lights Out tag team match where anything goes, and AEW cannot be held liable for what happens. Can The Opps manage to stay one step ahead, or will AEW's unholy alliance be too much to overcome?

Continental Championship update

Shelton Benjamin (right) and MVP (left) were scouting the competition last week on Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

What happens when someone who hurts people meets someone who rides with death? We'll find out tonight when Shelton Benjamin challenges Jon Moxley in a Continental Championship Eliminator.

With Bobby Lashley currently injured, Benjamin is on the hunt for singles gold. He called his shot last week following Moxley's defeat of Josh Alexander. Shelton Benjamin is currently on a winning streak after defeating Scorpio Sky on Collision, and if he's able to defeat or outlast Moxley, he'll earn a Continental title shot.

Also on Dynamite

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 1/7!



Timeless Toni Storm vs @MarinaShafir



Shafir says that she's not affected by love when she gets in the ring like Toni, + it's Storm's love for @MinaShirakawa that drives her to fight!



Storm vs Shafir 1-on-1, TOMORROW!

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir finally have a chance to settle the score following months of being at each other's throats. Storm thinks love makes her stronger, while Shafir thinks love has made Storm weak and distracted. Last week, they participated in a mixed trios competition, and Shafir's team emerged victorious. Can Shafir replicate that success tonight one-on-one versus the former AEW Women's World Champion?

"Jungle" Jack Perry is looking to settle a score of his own tonight after losing to Ricochet at New Year's Smash in a match for the AEW National Championship. This time, Perry won't be alone as he teams up with JetSpeed to take on Ricochet and GOA in a huge trios match on the first Dynamite of 2026. Which team will get a head start on their New Year's resolutions?

One thing worth celebrating tonight is the return of legendary commentator Jim Ross, who will be on the call in his home state of Oklahoma.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Bok Center in Tulsa, OK

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

New TBS Champion Willow Nightingale Live Celebration

AEW World Champion MJF Appears Live In Tulsa

"Jungle" Jack Perry & JetSpeed vs. The Demand

Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

"Hangman" Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out Match

