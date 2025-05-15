AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Jon Moxley Retains World Title As Anarchy Erupts
Violence was promised and violence was delivered at AEW Dynamite Beach Break.
Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion after he defeated Samoa Joe inside of Steel Cage Match Wednesday night, but he didn't do it alone. As Joe seemed to be closing in on a victory over the busted open champion, Gabe Kidd stunningly arrived in Mox's moment of need.
The NJPW star was able to squeeze Moxley's briefcase into the ring, between the walls of the cage, which allowed Jon to crack Samoa Joe over the head with it and retain his title.
Total chaos would unfold after the final bell as a brawl broke out between members of the Death Riders and the Opps. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada and Speedball Mike Bailey would all get involved in the melee as well.
It wouldn't be long before Omega and Joe found themselves trapped inside the cage with a discernible disadvantage in the numbers game, but help would soon arrive.
Swerve Strickland scaled the cage and furiously dove into the action with a massive stomp onto the entire crowd. The Bucks quickly raised the cage and got out of dodge. As the Elite and Death Riders made their escape, Swerve issued a challenge for Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing!
Here's everything you may have missed from AEW Dynamite Beach Break:
Complete Beach Break Match & Segment Results:
Will Ospreay & Hangman Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander. This was fast-paced and hard-hitting contest that saw these Double or Nothing opponents at odds during different points throughout. The tension between Ospreay and Page nearly cost them, but they were ultimately able to pick up the victory with an awesome Buck Shot Lariat Hidden Blade combination on Alexander.
Ospreay and Page were immediately in each others faces after the match was over, which opened the door for Takeshita to attack. Ospreay was able to fight him off before accidentally decking Hangman with a forearm strike. Page was less than thrilled and had to be held back by referee Bryce Remsburg.
Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen. This was an all heart performance from Tenacious Z, who did everything he could to stay in the fight against his younger, stronger and faster opponent. Gowen had one shot real shot to steal a victory after he was able to clock Ricochet in the face with his own prosthetic leg, but he only scored a two count. Gowen went for the one-legged moonsault but Ricochet rolled out of the way. He then connected with the Spirit Gun to finally put Gowan away.
Ricochet continued his assault after the match was over. He hit Gowan with another Spirit Gun and a running knee to the face before Mark Briscoe ran down to the ring to chase him off.
Renee Paquette interviewed MJF backstage. The former AEW World Champion longed to return to his glory days when everyone had no choice but to admit that he was the very best professional wrestler on the planet. He said joining the Hurt Syndicate would all but assure him a second reign with the top prize in AEW.
When Renee asked if Max had considered what would happen if he was turned down, MJF got a very concerned look on his face. MVP then interrupted and said it was imperative that Max make his way to the ring after the Hurt Syndicate's upcoming match.
The Hurt Syndicate defeated Top Flight. Dante and Darius Martin gave a valiant effort, but in the end, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were just two much for them to handle. Lashley hit a spear on Darius and put on the Hurt Lock for good measure. Bobby refused to let go of the hold after the ref called for the bell, which prompted Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to make their way out.
Dustin told Lashley to pick on someone his own size, indicating that the ROH World Tag Team Champions wanted a shot at AEW gold as well. They were interrupted by CRU. Out of respect for their past, Lio Rush asked Bobby Lashley if Action Andretti and himself could have next. MVP suggested both teams face each other, with the winner getting a tag title shot at Double or Nothing.
MJF was accepted into the Hurt Business. After messing around with him a little bit, Lashley finally gave Max the definitive thumbs up. As MJF ran around the ring in jubilant celebration, MVP announced that he'll sign his official contract to join the group next week on Dynamite.
Mina Shirakawa defeated Timeless Toni Storm, Skye Blue and AZM to earn an AEW Women's Title Shot at AEW Double or Nothing. This was a fun Fatal 4-Way that featured non-stop action throughout. Toni Storm was 12-0 in eliminator matches before her old friend Mina got the better of her. In her first match as an official member of the AEW roster, Shirakawa reversed Storm's Big Package with one of her own and pinned the AEW Women's Champion.
AZM was being helped to the back after the match was over when Mercedes Moné pounced on the new NJPW STRONG Women's Champion for 'stealing' her title. Jamie Hayter was quick to make the save but security quickly separated both women before the fight escalated into something serious.
While speaking once again with Renee Paquette backstage, MJF and MVP were celebrating their new business deal when Max let it slip that he was going to have his attorney Mark Sterling look over his Hurt Syndicate contract to make sure it was kosher. MVP seemed reluctant at first, but was ultimately cool with it.
Tony Schiavone had Nigel McGuinness in the ring who wanted to apologize for getting involved in Daniel Garcia's business last week on Collision. Danny made his way to the ring and told Nigel to keep his apology and join his fight against FTR.
Stokely Hathaway made his way to the ring to keep all three men occupied long enough for FTR to spring a surprise assault. Dax and Cash had Nigel in position for a spiked piledriver, but Daddy Magic made his way into the fray with a crowbar just in the nick of time to make the save.
Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Championship by defeating Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. Mox obtained the victory thanks to a huge assist from Gabe Kidd. The NJPW star slid Moxley his briefcase, which was then cracked over Joe's head to give Jon the win on a silver platter.
Absolute anarchy unfolded after the match was over as the Death Riders, Opps, Elite and Swerve Strickland all fought until a challenge for Anarchy in the Arena was laid down for AEW Double or Nothing.