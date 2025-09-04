Riho Makes Triumphant Return On AEW Dynamite
Riho is back in AEW.
Riho -- the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion -- returned to save Alex Windsor from a Mercedes Mone attack on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. She has not been seen in an AEW ring since last summer.
In the opening contest on this week's show, Mone defeated Windsor via pinfall to retain the TBS Championship. Mone and Windsor battled back and forth, countering one another with various submissions, but Mone was able to counter into a roll up pin for the victory.
Mone scurried away after the match, but Windsor walked toward her and offered her a handshake. It appeared as if Mone was going to take Windsor up on her offer, but gave her the middle finger instead.
After, Mone attacked Windsor and beat her up around the ring. Mone locked in her patented submission maneuver and that is when Riho appeared. She ran into the ring and climbed to the top rope. She then leapt off and crushed Mone in the gut with a double foot stomp.
Mone rolled out of the ring and didn't fight Riho back. As she did, Riho looked at and lifted up the TBS Championship belt. She held it as the announce team proclaimed that she could be next in line to challenge for the title. Mone has held the belt for over a year.
Riho dream matches in AEW
With Riho back in AEW, there are a variety of dream matches available to Tony Khan if he wants to put them on. The first is obviously a match with Riho. The two women have never met in the ring before and the first face of the AEW women's division in Riho against one of the current faces in Mone is a money match.
Another dream match for a returning Riho is against Toni Storm. With the Timeless gimmick, Storm has made herself into one of AEW's biggest stars and currently holds the AEW Women's World Championship. The first champion against the current champion is a strong hook.
Other potential matches for a returning Riho are against Athena, Julia Hart, Willow Nightingale, and others.
