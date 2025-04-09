AEW Dynamite Preview (4/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
AEW Dynamite goes live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore with all of the fallout from Sunday night's Dynasty PPV.
The Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set to continue as Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa meet in their opening round contest. AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be on commentary for that match to get a first hand look at who will join Mercedes Moné in the Semi-Finals.
Swerve Strickland is not the AEW World Champion. Despite his best efforts, he wasn't able to overcome the interference of the Death Riders and the returning Young Bucks Sunday night at Dynasty.
No doubt Swerve has revenge on his mind and it starts tonight in a singles match against PAC. The rest of the Death Riders are also in action as Claudio and Wheeler Yuta battle Samoa Joe and HOOK in a tag team match. And you can bet that more will be announced!
Here is everything we currently know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore:
Women's Owen Hart Cup Opening Round Match
Mercedes Moné has already punched her ticket to the Semi-Finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup, and either Kris Statlander or Thunder Rosa will join her by the end of the night. The winner of the tournament gets a shot at the AEW Women's Title at All In Texas, and with Megan Bayne behind her, Toni Storm will be on commentary tonight to get a close look at potentially her next challenger.
Swerve Strickland takes on PAC
Swerve Strickland should be walking into Baltimore as the AEW World Champion, but a list of enemies got in his business Sunday night at Dynasty to make sure that didn't happen. One of those men, is a real Bastard. Swerve will look for a measure of revenge against PAC when he goes one-on-one with the Trios Champion later tonight.
Samoe Joe & HOOK want a piece of the Death Riders
The Opps were in Philadelphia Sunday night at Dynasty to scout out their competition, and ended up engaging in a brawl with the AEW World Trios Champions during the main event. With PAC already in action, Samoa Joe & HOOK will settle for a fight against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta tonight on Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV