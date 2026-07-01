AEW Dynamite Preview (7/1/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After a newsworthy AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door in San Jose, AEW World Champion MJF must deal with the fallout by putting his title on the line on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in San Diego.

The team of MJF and the Don Callis Family met Team Mark Briscoe in a star-studded 12-man steel cage match at Forbidden Door. Though there were times when Team DCMJF seemed to have the upper hand, "friendly" fire proved to be the team's downfall. Andrade El Idolo notably got his revenge for being hit with MJF's diamond ring last week by double-crossing the champ when MJF thought Andrade was setting up Mark Briscoe for an attack.

El Idolo then revealed a hidden t-shirt with choice words for MJF and Don Callis, officially renouncing his allegiance to both parties. Mark Briscoe's squad picked up the victory in the special circular cage structure, finally earning Briscoe the AEW World Championship match he's been chasing for weeks.

The champion is still licking his wounds from the loss at Forbidden Door and trying to steer clear of his growing list of enemies. He's also noticeably worse for wear, as seen by the athletic tape and wraps on his body.

Can MJF power through the odds and retain the AEW World Championship, or will Mark Briscoe clinch the biggest win of his career?

Survival of the Fittest

All Elite Wrestling

Tonight in San Diego, a new TBS Champion will be crowned in the first-ever Survival of the Fittest match in AEW. Six competitors will vie for the title in an elimination match, and the last woman standing will be the new champion. Over the past few weeks, multiple qualifying matches took place to determine the six participants. The most recent one on the Forbidden Door preshow saw STARDOM's Maika defeat Skye Blue.

Maika now joins Persephone, Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata. Aside from Statlander, no woman in the match has previously been TBS Champion. Former champion Statlander will be forced to contend with her friend, Harley Cameron, as well as her rival and former tag team partner, Hikaru Shida.

For Queen Aminata, Persephone, and Maika, Survival of the Fittest is an opportunity to win AEW gold (of any kind) for the first time. Who will survive their fellow competitors and walk out of Viejas Arena as the new face of TBS?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Maika vs. Persephone vs. Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata