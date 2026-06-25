AEW Dynamite Results (6/24/26): Final Forbidden Door Hype, Team Briscoe vs Team MJF & More
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was full of the final hype for this weekend's Forbidden Door event in San Jose.
Presumably, the main event of Forbidden Door will be the men's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals match between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. On Dynamite this week, both men were in action to stay tuned up with momentum ahead of their match that's loaded with world championship-level stakes.
Ospreay was in action first, defeating ELP. The two men exchanged offense, but Ospreay got a definitive victory after nearly decapitating ELP with the Hidden Blade. Ospreay celebrated after the match, but was interuppted by Swerve Strickland's entrance. Ospreay stared down Strickland as he walked to the ring, but then decided to leave without crossing paths with his opponent.
Strickland walked out to the ring because his match against Daniel Garcia took place next. Strickland took a lot of momentum into the match and was beating Garcia up for the majority of their time in the ring. Strickland arrogantly talked to Garcia as he beat him up. Garcia had a few moments of hope, but eventually lost the match to a Strickland Hidden Blade.
After the match, Strickland kept up his attack on Garcia. Ospreay ran out for the save, but was clocked in the face by Strickland with a House Call. Ospreay grabbed a steel chair and was ready to hit Strickland with it, but Strickland rolled out of the ring. Ospreay and Strickland will collide in the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals this weekend. The winner of that match will wrestle for the AEW Men's World Championship at All In later this summer.
Other Forbidden Door hype included an appearance and match from Zack Sabre Jr. At Forbidden Door, he's scheduled to face Kenny Omega, but got the momentum rolling this week with a victory over Jack Perry.
Also, Jon Moxley secured momentum for himself in the opening contest on Dynamite this week. Moxley teamed up with his Death Riders to take on Mistico and Brodido in a Trios Match. The Death Riders were victorious ahead of Moxley defending his AEW Continental Championship against Bandido on Sunday.
In the main event this week, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship. The match went back and forth with a handful of near falls, but Takeshita stood tall in the end.
After the match, Mark Briscoe walked out to the ring and cut a promo. He said that the stakes for his team against Team MJF at Forbidden Door were incredibly high. Briscoe was shocked, but said he agreed with MJF on a point. MJF said that the two were not alike earlier in the show and Briscoe agreed.
Briscoe talked about earning a title shot on Sunday. He said he had beaten MJF before and that he could do it again. Briscoe said he would die for his Conglemeration team, but that the Don Callis Family didn't care about MJF.
Don Callis walked out and jawed at Briscoe, but MJF appeared from behind and attacked. Briscoe fended him off, but was then dropped by Kyle Fletcher. From there, various members of Team Briscoe and Team MJF ran out and exchanged moves with each other. Briscoe and his team stood tall at the end of the show, but only after MJF accidentally hit Andrade El Idolo with a diamond ring.
Finally, this week's Dynamite was stocked with some very strong vignettes and backstage segments that helped build other Forbidden Door matches. The women's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals will feature Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World. A special video aired that detailed the tournament, World's hot underdog run, and Mone beating her up on AEW Collision.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage brawled with The Dogs during the middle of a backstage promo with The Young Bucks. Copeland and Cage got the upper hand at first and had a teasing moment with The Bucks. Eventually, The Dogs beat down Cope and Cage. Those teams will square off for the tag titles on Sunday.
The other match that was pumped up with a video this week was Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship.
AEW Dynamite Results
- The Death Riders defeated Mistico and Brodido
- Harley Cameron defeated Marina Shafir to advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match next week
- Will Ospreay defeated El Phantasmo
- Swerve Strickland defeated Daniel Garcia
- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jack Perry
- The Young Bucks defeated TMDK
- Queen Aminata defeated Velvet Sky to advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match next week
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn