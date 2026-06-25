AEW Dynamite Results (6/24/26): Final Forbidden Door Hype, Team Briscoe vs Team MJF & More

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was full of the final hype for this weekend's Forbidden Door event in San Jose.

Presumably, the main event of Forbidden Door will be the men's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals match between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. On Dynamite this week, both men were in action to stay tuned up with momentum ahead of their match that's loaded with world championship-level stakes.

Ospreay was in action first, defeating ELP. The two men exchanged offense, but Ospreay got a definitive victory after nearly decapitating ELP with the Hidden Blade. Ospreay celebrated after the match, but was interuppted by Swerve Strickland's entrance. Ospreay stared down Strickland as he walked to the ring, but then decided to leave without crossing paths with his opponent.

The Hidden Blade finds its target! @WillOspreay wins!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CaUoQoki4S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2026

Strickland walked out to the ring because his match against Daniel Garcia took place next. Strickland took a lot of momentum into the match and was beating Garcia up for the majority of their time in the ring. Strickland arrogantly talked to Garcia as he beat him up. Garcia had a few moments of hope, but eventually lost the match to a Strickland Hidden Blade.

After the match, Strickland kept up his attack on Garcia. Ospreay ran out for the save, but was clocked in the face by Strickland with a House Call. Ospreay grabbed a steel chair and was ready to hit Strickland with it, but Strickland rolled out of the ring. Ospreay and Strickland will collide in the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals this weekend. The winner of that match will wrestle for the AEW Men's World Championship at All In later this summer.

Message delivered. @SwerveConfident wins with the HIDDEN BLADE!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qZ8MpEYCrQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2026

Other Forbidden Door hype included an appearance and match from Zack Sabre Jr. At Forbidden Door, he's scheduled to face Kenny Omega, but got the momentum rolling this week with a victory over Jack Perry.

Also, Jon Moxley secured momentum for himself in the opening contest on Dynamite this week. Moxley teamed up with his Death Riders to take on Mistico and Brodido in a Trios Match. The Death Riders were victorious ahead of Moxley defending his AEW Continental Championship against Bandido on Sunday.

A win is a win!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1pQKNVH8jH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2026

In the main event this week, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship. The match went back and forth with a handful of near falls, but Takeshita stood tall in the end.

After the match, Mark Briscoe walked out to the ring and cut a promo. He said that the stakes for his team against Team MJF at Forbidden Door were incredibly high. Briscoe was shocked, but said he agreed with MJF on a point. MJF said that the two were not alike earlier in the show and Briscoe agreed.

Briscoe talked about earning a title shot on Sunday. He said he had beaten MJF before and that he could do it again. Briscoe said he would die for his Conglemeration team, but that the Don Callis Family didn't care about MJF.

This is just a preview of what will see in the 6-on-6 Steel Cage Match at #ForbiddenDoor, THIS SUNDAY!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ERSHryKJ6H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2026

Don Callis walked out and jawed at Briscoe, but MJF appeared from behind and attacked. Briscoe fended him off, but was then dropped by Kyle Fletcher. From there, various members of Team Briscoe and Team MJF ran out and exchanged moves with each other. Briscoe and his team stood tall at the end of the show, but only after MJF accidentally hit Andrade El Idolo with a diamond ring.

Finally, this week's Dynamite was stocked with some very strong vignettes and backstage segments that helped build other Forbidden Door matches. The women's Owen Hart Cup tournament finals will feature Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World. A special video aired that detailed the tournament, World's hot underdog run, and Mone beating her up on AEW Collision.

The @youngbucks had plenty to say about their 3-way tag team match at #ForbiddenDoor, but the talking stopped fast!



They could only watch as @RatedRCope, @Christian4Peeps, and The Dogs unleashed a beatdown!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MvevuLdqMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2026

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage brawled with The Dogs during the middle of a backstage promo with The Young Bucks. Copeland and Cage got the upper hand at first and had a teasing moment with The Bucks. Eventually, The Dogs beat down Cope and Cage. Those teams will square off for the tag titles on Sunday.

The other match that was pumped up with a video this week was Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Death Riders defeated Mistico and Brodido

Harley Cameron defeated Marina Shafir to advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match next week

Will Ospreay defeated El Phantasmo

Swerve Strickland defeated Daniel Garcia

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jack Perry

The Young Bucks defeated TMDK

Queen Aminata defeated Velvet Sky to advance to the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match next week

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship