AEW Dynamite Preview (2/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite in Denver will have major implications for AEW Revolution.
Last week on Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page proposed a stipulation to never challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he is unable to defeat MJF in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. Tonight, the champion, MJF, will decide whether or not to accept the terms of Hangman's proposal.
While the stipulation is a bold leap, Hangman is the undisputed king of Texas Death in AEW with a 5-1 record, his sole loss at the hands of Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2023. The two-time world champion also holds two singles victories over MJF from 2025. He also has momentum on his side after a successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championships on AEW Collision last week.
The third act of the trilogy between two of AEW's most foundational talents is almost guaranteed to be more dramatic than every match they've had together thus far. What will MJF decide on the road to Revolution?
All Elite Women
After being attacked in Australia following a successful defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, Babes of Wrath are on a quest for revenge, and their sights are set on MegaBad once again. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will put their titles on the line against Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne once again.
This time around, they'll need to keep an eye out for Lena Kross, AEW's newest signee, who debuted at Grand Slam Australia by attacking Babes of Wrath and aligning herself with MegaBad. Kross is a world-traveled powerhouse who is eager to make her mark in AEW. Will she be a difference maker for MegaBad tonight?
More revenge tours
Babes of Wrath aren't the only tag team in AEW looking to get even with their enemies. The Young Bucks have an ax to grind with FTR after the AEW World Tag Team Champions attacked their family, as well as The Rascalz and "Jungle" Jack Perry, with some assistance from The Demand in a shocking conclusion to AEW Collision this past Saturday.
In their first step towards revenge, the Young Bucks are joining forces with The Rascalz and Perry to take on the team of FTR and The Demand. The only rule for the 10-man Mile High Madness tag team match is that there are no rules. Which team will emerge victorious in mayhem, and what will it mean for FTR's upcoming tag title defense at Revolution on the Young Bucks' home turf?
Also on Dynamite
The tension between the Death Riders and the Don Callis Family is only likely to get worse when AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley clashes with El Clon in a non-title match. El Clon holds a 4-0 record against the Death Riders. Will he continue his winning ways tonight, or will Moxley become the sole blemish on his record?
Speaking of blemishes on record, Brody King is ready to put his loss to MJF at Grand Slam Australia behind him and resume his chase to become AEW World Champion. To get there, he'll have to go through Mark Davis, the Don Callis Family's resident slugger, who is coming off a big trios win on Collision. What will happen when an unstoppable force and an immovable object stand across the ring from each other?
Also, Orange Cassidy will take on Gabe Kidd. Kidd has gotten fed up with Cassidy rushing to Darby Allin's defense and tonight, he hopes to eliminate him from the equation altogether. With Clark Connors in his corner, can Kidd get the job done, or does Cassidy (and his fellow Conglomerators) have different plans?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Venue: Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
MJF & "Hangman" Adam Page Decide The Stipulation for AEW Revolution
Jon Moxley vs. El Clon
Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd
Mark Davis vs. Brody King
