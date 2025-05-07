Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview [5/7/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Samoa Joe has his shot at becoming AEW World Champion next week. Tonight is all about revenge as he battles Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
It's Wednesday. You know what that means!

AEW Dynamite is live tonight on TBS with Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli ready to throw down for the fine people of Detroit.

One week from today at AEW Beach Break, Joe and Jox Moxley will be locked inside of a steel cage with the AEW World Championship on the line. There's no gold on the mind of Samoa Joe tonight, however, just good old fashioned revenge. He wants to take his pound of flesh from Claudio after the Death Riders took out both Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in recent weeks.

The whore that fans adore (her words, don't get mad at me) will grace the city of Detroit with her presence tonight. AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm is getting as many reps in as she possibly can ahead of her next scheduled title defense in July.

She has promised to take on any and all challengers, and the champ has three of them lined up this evening. Storm will battle Penelope Ford, Anna Jay and former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

The Finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are quickly approaching with AEW Double or Nothing just weeks away. If Jamie Hayter wants a shot to win back the AEW Women's Championship at All In Texas, she'll have to go through the still undefeated Mercedes Moné.

Hayter will sit down with the remarkable Renee Paquette later tonight to give her thoughts on her upcoming match with the CEO, while both of the men's finalists are scheduled to be at the Masonic Temple Theatre. Fans will hear from Will Ospreay and there's no doubt that Hangman Adam Page will be nearby to listen to what the birthday boy has to say.

A big trios match is on the docket tonight as Swerve Strickland teams with Mark Briscoe and Speedball Mike Bailey to take on the Ricochet and the Young Bucks, and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will also be in action against Kevin Knight. Here's everything we know about AEW Dynamite live tonight from Detroit:

AEW Dynamite Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch AEW Dynamite:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay vs. Thunder Rosa in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe & Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet & The Young Bucks in a Trios Tag Team Match

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin 'The Jet' Knight

Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette

We'll hear from Will Ospreay

Hangman Adam Page will appear

