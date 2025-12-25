AEW Collision Preview (12/25/25): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!



Tonight's special episode of Christmas Collision in Hammerstein Ballroom will be AEW's final stop before Worlds End on Saturday in Chicago.

The card has a special 9:00 p.m. start time and comes with higher stakes than usual. All participants in the Continental Classic will be in action to determine who will join Konosuke Takeshita as semifinalists at Worlds End.

In the Blue League, we'll see Jon Moxley versus Orange Cassidy, Konosuke Takeshita versus Mascara Dorada, and Claudio Castagnoli versus Roderick Strong. Claudio Castagnoli is in second place in the Blue League by a narrow 1-point margin, which could easily change if he loses to Roderick Strong.

Aside from Strong, who has been mathematically eliminated, and Konosuke Takeshita, who has already advanced, all other competitors in the Blue League have at least one pathway to moving on in the tournament.

Familiar foes Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy will face off tonight in singles competition for the first time in over a year. In addition to lingering bad blood from the Death Riders and Conglomeration's wars from earlier in the year, the added pressure of the Continental Classic will make the meeting between the two former International Champions even more intriguing.

Over in the Gold League, tonight's lineup is Speedball Mike Bailey versus Kazuchika Okada, Pac versus Kevin Knight, and Jungle Jack Perry versus Kyle Fletcher. Unlike the Blue League, the Gold League has no clear frontrunners.

The entire block is tied at 6 points, making it even more imperative that each competitor wins. With 6 of the world's best wrestlers vying to keep fighting for the Continental Championship at Worlds End, which two men will make it their reality?

Babes of Wrath are gearing up for Worlds End

Before the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Babes of Wrath, defend their titles at Worlds End, they'll be in NYC tonight for Christmas Collision. Across the ring will be Hyan and Maya World, the Texas independent standouts who have continued to turn heads in their recent appearances in AEW.



The champs will have to keep an eye out for their opponents from Saturday, ROH Women's World Champion Athena and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, two women that Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron are very familiar with.

How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 9 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Jon Moxley [6] vs. Orange Cassidy [6] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Konosuke Takeshita [10] vs. Mascara Dorada [6] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Speedball Mike Bailey [6] vs. Kazuchika Okada [6] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Pac [6] vs. Kevin Knight [6] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Jungle Jack Perry [6] vs. Kyle Fletcher [6] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Claudio Castagnoli [7] vs. Roderick Strong [0] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Babes of Wrath vs. Hyan & Maya World

