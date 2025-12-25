Christmas Eve came with a few early presents for some members of the AEW roster.

In AEW's return to Hammerstein Ballroom for Dynamite on 34th Street, the first Continental Classic semifinalist was announced, new matches were made for Worlds End, and a new Dynamite Diamond ring winner was crowned.

Keep reading for the full rundown of results from AEW Dynamite on 34th Street.

Konosuke Takeshita [10] defeated Orange Cassidy [6]

Konosuke Takeshita has clinched his spot in the #AEWContinentalClassic Semifinals at #AEWWorldsEnd!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NgCWcrkxAR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2025

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion continued his undefeated record in the Continental Classic by pinning Orange Cassidy in an electric Dynamite opener. The crowd in the Hammerstein Ballroom was loud and eager from start to finish. At several points near the end, it seemed like Orange Cassidy would get the win, but the Alpha was able to bounce back and hit Cassidy with the Raging Fire to get to 10 points and clinch his ticket to the Blue League final at Worlds End.

Bang Bang Gang challenged FTR to a Chicago Street Fight at Worlds End

In a short video vignette, the Bang Bang Gang pointed out the shenanigans that occurred last week at Holiday Bash when they lost to FTR in an AEW World Tag Team title challenge. They're demanding a rematch at Worlds End, this time in a Chicago Street Fight.

Gabe Kidd issued an challenge for Darby Allin at Worlds End

NJPW's Gabe Kidd made a surprise appearance in a vignette. He's still a member of the Death Riders and has unfinished business with Darby Allin dating back to when they were on opposite sides in the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage main event of Forbidden Door London. Kidd issued a challenge to Allin for Worlds End.

Later in the night, Darby Allin answered the challenge in a remote backstage promo and shared that he's finally medically cleared after being forced to withdraw from the Continental Classic tournament weeks ago. Kidd then appeared out of nowhere to throw Allin down the stairs, confirming that their match this Saturday will be a brawl to remember.

AEW celebrated their 10 wins in The Takedown On SI's 2025 Awards with a special video package.

Thank you to all the fans who watch AEW, and to the journalists’ panel that named #AEW the Top Promotion of 2025!



10 total wins in the @SInow Wrestling Awards, including 8 top AEW stars!



Congratulations to all the winners!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PhAmVaU1TN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2025

Mascara Dorada [6] defeats Roderick Strong [0]

Roderick Strong's losing streak in the Continental Classic continued with a defeat at the hands of Mascara Dorada in a nine-minute Blue League sprint. Dorada now has 6 points and has a (slim) chance to advance in the tournament, while Strong has already been mathematically eliminated. They'll both have one final chance at earning another 3 points tomorrow at Christmas Collision in league action.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter had a final face-to-face before their clash at Worlds End

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, and the former champion Jamie Hayter had a final face-to-face at Dynamite on 34th Street. Much like in the lead-up to Full Gear versus Mercedes Moné, the champion acknowledged that she is constantly underestimated and that she intends to silence her opponents once again.

Hayter tried to catch her off guard with one of her infamous hard hits, but the Cosmic Killer was two steps ahead of her. Will she remain that way on Saturday?

MJF defeated Dustin Waller. Then, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland showed up.

.@The_MJF has nowhere to run from @SwerveConfident's rebuttal to his cutting words from Manchester!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qafmqBB7Fh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2025

MJF returned to the ring for the first time since making his return to AEW last week and made quick work of his opponent. After the match, he picked up a microphone, but before he could speak, he was confronted by Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, who sought revenge for MJF's inflammatory comments towards them last week.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe was only present via satellite, but still sent the Opps Dojo to attack all three of his opponents for this Saturday's 4-way match, but his cronies were quickly taken out.

Still aligned, Page and Strickland choked out MJF with the chain they've become synonymous with and issued a blistering warning for Worlds End.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath are ready for their first title defense at Worlds End

It’s a milestone moment for the champs! 🏆

Babes of Wrath (@willowwrestles & @harleycameron_) defend the #AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles for the first time this Saturday at #AEWWorldsEnd!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GxidzmlHCQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2025

Bandido defeated Ricochet to become the new holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring

For the first time in AEW's history, a new Dynamite Diamond Ring holder was crowned. ROH World Champion Bandido defeated AEW National Champion Ricochet and earned an opportunity at the AEW World Championship at Maximum Carnage in January.

The match was a first-time meeting between two of the world's best high flyers. After losing, Ricochet was so distraught that he and his faction mates in The Demand attacked Bandido before Brody King ran out to make the save.

Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa

"Timeless" Toni Storm tried to save @MinaShirakawa, but @MarinaShafir shut her down INSTANTLY!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YgeOWKG5Sr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2025

Marina Shafir continues to be one problem that Mina Shirakawa can't solve. Shirakawa was determined to tackle the match without Toni Storm in her corner, and it went well for a while. Despite having the upper hand for much of the match, Shirakawa found herself helpless once again when she got caught in Shafir's Mother's Milk submission, much like she was at Blood & Guts.

Even after Shirakawa passed out, Shafir wouldn't let go, prompting "Timeless" Toni Storm to come help her. However, Marina Shafir laid her out too with a fierce strike before leaving the ring in classic Death Rider fashion.

The Elite shared an update on what's next for them

The Elite reunited last week at Dynamite Holiday Bash. | All Elite Wrestling

In a backstage promo from last week's reunion of The Elite, the Young Bucks shared that they won't be cleared to compete for the rest of 2025, while Kenny Omega cryptically said that while The Elite will always be connected, he has some unfinished business of his own that he needs to handle alone.

Jack Perry [6] defeated Pac [6]

Jack Perry and Pac faced off for the first time tonight, despite both being in AEW since the company's beginning. Both men are two of AEW's best athletes as they've continued to show throughout the Continental Classic. A lot was on the line for Perry, who needed a big win to remain alive in the Gold League, and he managed to pull it off by reversing the Brutalizer into a successful roll up.

Now, there's a 6-way tie for first place in the Gold League and will be decided at Christmas Collision when all tournament participants wrestle their last league matches before the finals at Worlds End.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More!

Jack Perry Opens Up About 2023 AEW Suspension Following Incident With CM Punk

Netflix Teases Huge WWE And Stranger Things Crossover

Dakota Kai Potentially Teased For First Appearance Since WWE Release

Pizza Shop Owner Calls Roman Reigns "A True Hero" After Christmas Act For Sick Kids