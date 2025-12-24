AEW Dynamite Preview (12/24/25): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas, isn't it?

In a continuation of the tradition they began last year, AEW is closing out its year on television at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The first of two shows in the Manhattan Center airs tonight with Dynamite on 34th Street at a special Christmas Eve start time of 6 p.m. EST.

The shining star on top of the tree this week is the closing stretch of the Continental Classic. Tonight, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and co-leader of the Blue League, Konosuke Takeshita, will wrestle Orange Cassidy in hopes of earning 3 more points to break the two-way tie atop the block. However, Orange Cassidy has 6 points, and 3 more points could also make him the new leader of the Blue League. Who will get the job done?

More Continental Classic action

All Elite Wrestling

Jack Perry will make a last-ditch attempt to stay viable in the Continental Classic when he goes up against Pac, who is in a five-way tie for first place in the Gold League. Despite both men being AEW originals, tonight will be their first time facing each other one-on-one. Can Perry manage to get to 6 points, or will Pac surge ahead to lead the Gold League?

Roderick Strong has been mathematically eliminated from the Continental Classic already, but he's still fighting to get some points on the board after losing all of his previous Blue League matches. Strong will go head-to-head with CMLL sensation Mascara Dorada. Dorada has one win, and a second could keep his chances of advancing to the league finals at Worlds End alive?

What's next for the Dynamite Diamond Ring?

All Elite Wrestling

After being the final two participants in last week's battle royal at Holiday Bash, AEW National Champion Ricochet and ROH World Champion Bandido compete tonight in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Final. For the first time in AEW's history, someone other than MJF will gain possession of the ring. The winner will earn an opportunity at the AEW World Championship at Maximum Carnage on January 14.

Bandido and Ricochet are two of AEW's most exciting athletes. Which one will etch their name in the history books in New York?

Speaking of the ring's current holder, MJF, he'll be in action tonight in his hometown for the first time since making his return to AEW last week and inserting himself into the AEW World Championship match at Worlds End versus Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page. What can we expect from the former world champion?

All Elite Women

All Elite Wrestling

Before their clash for the AEW Women's World Championship at Worlds End, the current champion Kris Statlander and the former champion Jamie Hayter will have a final face-to-face tonight at Dynamite on 34th Street. They've been allies at Blood & Guts and when they teamed up in Cardiff to take down Sisters of Sin.

Their temporary alliance is a thing of the past now as Jamie Hayter looks to win back the title she lost in 2023 before being out with injury for over a year. On the flip side, Statlander wants to redeem her loss to Hayter in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament earlier this year. What will two of AEW's greatest powerhouses have to say to each other?

In a direct followup to last week's 8-woman tag team match on Holiday Bash, Mina Shirakawa and Marina Shafir will face off in single competition. The bad blood between the two women dates back to Blood & Guts. Shafir trapped Shirakawa in the Mother's Milk submission as Megan Bayne whipped her with the TBS title. As a result, Mina Shirakawa's partner "Timeless" Toni Storm was forced to forfeit the match on Shirakawa's behalf.

Since then, their rivalry has gotten even more personal, especially when Shirakawa and Storm were responsible for eliminating Bayne and Shafir from the inaugural women's tag team title tournament. Tonight marks the first time Mina Shirakawa and Marina Shafir face off one-on-one. Who will come out on top?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Konosuke Takeshita [7] vs. Orange Cassidy [6] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Pac [6] vs. Jungle Jack Perry [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Roderick Strong [0] vs. Mascara Dorada [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Ricochet vs. Bandido in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Final

MJF in Action

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter Face-To-Face Interview

Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Seth Rollins Compares Saudi Arabia's PLE 'Blood Money' To America's In New Interview

Latest On WWE's Interest In Danhausen As AEW Contract Nears Expiration

Major Update On Andrade's Contract Status Following NJPW Appearance

What's Being Said About Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page & Other Potential WWE Call-Ups