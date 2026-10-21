AEW Dynamite Preview (10/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW WrestleDream was packed with action, but the biggest news item from the PPV was undoubtedly the highly anticipated debut of Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov elected to test the waters of free agency and not renew his contract with WWE. After weeks of rumors of his impending arrival to AEW, a teaser video of a metronome without his face shown was broadcast last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite/Collision.

The near sold-out crowd in Addition Arena gave Ilja Dragunov a warm welcome to AEW last Saturday, and after the PPV, it was announced at the media scrum that he'd be making his AEW in-ring debut tonight on Dynamite.

His opponent is "Speedball" Mike Bailey, someone whom Dragunov has wrestled (and beaten) before in the 2016 wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament.

Now that a full decade has passed since their original encounter, both competitors are better and wiser wrestlers than they were before. How will they fare in tonight's clash, and what kind of impression will Ilja Dragunov seek to leave on the AEW audience?

The WrestleDream fallout continues

Will Ospreay successfully defended the AEW World Championship against seven other men in Clockwork Carnage, including Adam Copeland. Last week on Dynamite, Copeland announced his plans to retire in 2027, but not before giving his all to chasing the AEW World Championship.

Tonight, Ospreay and Copeland will team up to take on the Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher, who are looking to bounce back after losing to the Young Bucks in a tag team instant classic at WrestleDream. Ospreay and Fletcher's history is deeply rooted in their time as close friends and United Empire stablemates on the international independent scene and in NJPW, before becoming bitter enemies in AEW.

Can Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland stay on the same page knowing that Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and the Don Callis Family are eager to see them destroyed?

All Elite Wrestling

At the Saturday Tailgate Brawl before WrestleDream, Maya World announced that she is medically cleared to compete after being sidelined with an injury for a few weeks. Her first order of business is to climb her way back up the ladder in hopes of regaining the TBS Championship she lost at AEW All In London due to interference from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

She isn't the only one who's been dreaming of TBS gold. Queen Aminata came extremely close to winning the four-way TBS title match at WrestleDream, and she's already ready for her next opportunity. Tonight, Maya World and Queen Aminata will face off for the very first time, and the winner will become the number one contender for Persephone's TBS Championship. Who will win?

Also on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

After defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream in a thriller of a match, the Young Bucks will jump right back into the grind by taking on Mark Davis and Jake Doyle in an eliminator match tonight in Coral Gables, FL. Will Davis & Doyle be able to earn themselves a tag title opportunity against the champs?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Ilja Dragunov

Will Ospreay & Adam Copeland vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Davis & Doyle

TBS Championship #1 Contenders Match: Maya World vs. Queen Aminata