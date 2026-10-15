Adam Copeland Announces His Retirement: AEW Dynamite/Collision Results (10/14/26)

The final stop on the road to the WrestleDream PPV event this weekend was in Cleveland, Ohio for a special double episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

One of the top matches on the AEW WrestleDream card is Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis for the AEW Continental Championship. The Dynamite portion of the show this week was kicked off by a massive trios match that included both of those players. Davis secured a significant amount of momentum.

The Death Riders make their way to the ring in our opening bout, and @ReneePaquette has this report!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS + HBO Max right now pic.twitter.com/j2103o0oXT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

In the opening contest of the night, Davis teamed up with fellow Don Callis Family members Wardlow and Jake Doyle and defeated Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in a trios match. Much of the match was a wild brawl, which is the style that Moxley regularly deploys.

In the match, Davis was able to hit a piledriver on Moxley. He then covered and got the victory. Now, Davis has a pinfall win over Moxley before their title match at WrestleDream.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A good match, but Moxley losing to Davis felt overbooked and performative. It was as if the company was desperate to have Davis appear as a Moxley equal and therefore he got this win to help with that perception. An "A" for effort, but Davis still comes across as a weak PPV opponent for Mox.

DEVASTATING FINISH by @DUNKZillaDavis!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/uTVCYwUOnC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

Adam Copeland qualifies for Clockwork Carnage and announces retirement

In the first of five Clockwork Carnage qualifying matches on the show, Adam Copeland defeated Josh Alexander to earn his spot in the match that also includes Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Samoa Joe.

Copeland and Alexander battled, but Copeland secured the victory with his Spear. Copeland countered a top rope move from Alexander, which caused him to stumble. Copeland then hit the ropes and crushed Alexander for the win.

.@RatedRCope has advanced to the Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Nh6FbEsRPc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

After the match, Copeland got on the microphone and revealed that Christian Cage was injured at All Out in their ladder match. Copeland said the injury got him thinking, and he realized he was aging out. He said he wasn't on posters on kids' walls anymore. Copeland then revealed that 2027 would be his final year as a pro wrestler.

The audience was stunned and then Don Callis walked out. He told Copeland that he didn't get to decide things like his own retirement and that Callis and his family wouldn't let him make it to 2027. His faction then attacked Copeland and dropped him in the ring. The attack stopped when Konosuke Takeshita walked out to make the save.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Not a bad match, but it never really hit a high gear either. The story was Copeland announcing his retirement. That's big news. AEW does retirements well and Copeland has a long runway to really do some stuff for the company in his final year.

.@RatedRCope delivers a surprising message to the fans.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/l9eUU9FZa0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

AEW Dynamite and Collision Live Blog

-In the second Clockwork Carnage qualifying match, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brian Cage. Cage utilized his strength for most of the match, but Takeshita fought it all off. Takeshita used a submission to defeat Cage.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Way too much offense for Cage. That really tossed the match out of whack. Takeshita gave up a lot and it defined him down a smidge.

'The Alpha' Konosuke Takeshita survives The Machine to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream this Saturday!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Aw9zKz0wnV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

-After the match, Will Ospreay and the US United Empire were interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. Ospreay talked about Clockwork Carnage and said that Samoa Joe would get a taste of what he had coming to him later in the main event. All the others members of the faction spoke and then Tony Schiavone brought out FTR to the top of the stage.

-FTR said that they should be the number one contenders to the tag titles. They said nothing in the world fulfilled them than being champions. Motor City Machine Guns walked out and confronted FTR. They said they wanted to be champions too and the challenged FTR to a best of five series of matches.

-FTR accepted the match and then accepted a second challenge from MCMG, which was to run the first match right there. Stokely Hathaway said no on their behalf. He said the first match must be saved for WrestleDream.

Motor City Machine Guns have QUITE the challenge for FTR?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/P6TELANCIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

-Kazuchika Okada defeated Myron Reed to qualify for Clockwork Carnage. Reed tried his high-flying style on Okada and it didn't really work. Okada hit Reed with The Rainmaker to secure the win.

-Backstage, Prince Nana told New Day that Swerve Strickland was away handling family business. Nana then brought Mojo Brookzz into the shot. Brookzz said that he wanted to get in on the action and that he wanted to do it on Brody King. They all then made their entrance to the ring.

-In the ring, they cut a promo about facing Brodido for the AEW World Trios Championships at WrestleDream.

Booking Grade: 5/10

This was the first miss by New Level since joining AEW. The promo didn't flow, wasn't all that funny when it tried to be, and didn't hook the crowd.

Two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, The New Level (@truekofi & @austincreedwins), are joined by Mojo Brookzz and @PrinceKingNana, to deliver a message to their #AEWWrestleDream opponents!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/6USm70tCbj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2026

AEW Dynamite and Collision Results

Mark Davis, Wardlow, and Jake Doyle defeated The Death Riders in a trios match

Adam Copeland defeated Josh Alexander to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brian Cage to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream

Kazuchika Okada defeated Myron Reed to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream