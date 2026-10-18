Ilja Dragunov Reveals Why He Joined AEW Ahead of His In-Ring Debut

The Mad Dragon has arrived in All Elite Wrestling as company president Tony Khan continues his hot streak of landing free agents that fit his brand of professional wrestling like a glove.

After AEW teased his imminent arrival last week, all-around broadcast extraordinaire Renee Paquette introduced former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov at AEW WrestleDream Saturday night.

Ilja Dragunov | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

An enthusiastic Dragonuv then marched down to the ring and conducted the Orlando crowd as a wave of adulation crashed over him.

Dragunov had not been seen on any professional wrestling program since before WrestleMania 42 back in April, as he was taken off of WWE television amid contract negotiations that ultimately did not yield an extension.

Ilja Dragunov explains why he decided to bet on himself and join AEW

Much like fellow former WWE stars, Tommaso Ciampa, MCMG, and The New Level, All Elite Wrestling was seen as a natural destination for the Mad Dragon, and during the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Ilja explained why he decided to put pen to paper with WWE's top rival company.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 14 years, and I’ve been through a lot of phases when it comes down to my indie career and pro wrestling career in general. I’ve traveled to places and been under contract. I’ve never had the chance where I didn’t feel like I can’t bet on myself," Dragunov said.

At the time of his departure, it was reported that Dragunov and WWE could not come to a financial agreement on an extension, as the company viewed him as a spectacular in-ring performer, but not someone who was going to move the needle in a major way.

“I have this urge to fight. I love to fight, and I want to compete, and I want to step up, Dragunov continued during his press conference. "If I feel that the air in a certain environment gets thinner for me, I need to breathe. That’s what I did today, here. If I need a place to breathe new, fresh air, see a new landscape, and see what the world can offer me to satisfy this hunger for competition."

Dragunov will get his first bite of AEW competition this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Tony Khan did not reveal who Ilja would be wrestling this week, but there's a bevy of great options in the AEW locker room.

Khan also noted at the post-show media scrum that Will Ospreay will also likely be in action this coming Wednesday after he successfully retained his AEW Men's World Championship inside Clockwork Carnage.