AEW Dynamite Preview (9/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW All In London was a night to remember, filled with debuts and multiple major title changes.

Kofi and Austin Creed are officially All Elite after debuting in the Trios Roulette Royale at All In London as Swerve Strickland's mystery partners.

Formerly The New Day, The New Level and Swerve Strickland quickly made an impact and won the Trios Roulette to win the AEW World Trios Championships, making The New Level the first wrestlers to win a championship in AEW on their first day in the company. Tonight on AEW Dynamite in Allen, TX, the new champions will get straight to business and defend their titles against one of AEW's young factions on the rise, The Rascalz.

The Rascalz have a history with Swerve Strickland from their time on the independent scene and they've proclaimed their admiration for the New Day, now The New Level, many times in the past. How will The Rascalz fare when they face Swerve Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed in hopes of earning their first taste of gold in AEW?

The Moné era begins

Mercedes Moné is the new AEW Women's World Champion. | All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Moné reached a new level herself at All In London when she defeated Willow Nightingale to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Moné had lost her previous two attempts at the title but vowed that the third time would be the charm when she won the Owen Hart Women's Tournament for the second time and clinched her ticket to Wembley Stadium.

The match was one of the most grueling of Moné's esteemed and decorated career. Her nose was broken early in the match, leaving her face in a bloodied crimson mask. Nevertheless, she succeeded in her mission to take Willow Nightingale's smile away and forced her to pass out after locking in the Bank Statement.

Tonight, the CEO celebrates her historic win that made her the first wrestler in history to hold world titles in AEW, WWE, NJPW, and CMLL. Former AEW Women's World Champion Thekla watched Moné's All In London match closely from the royal box. Will the Toxic Spider potentially make an appearance and crash Mercedes Moné's celebration of her brand new gold?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, TX

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

AEW World Trios Championships Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level vs. The Rascalz

Mercedes Moné AEW Women's World Championship Celebration