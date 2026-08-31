The New Level Explains WWE 'Relationship' Led to Departure

Kofi and Austin Creed, formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE and together as The New Day, shocked the wrestling world and made their AEW debuts at the All In PPV event on Sunday.

Kofi and Creed, now known as The New Level, were surprise teammates of Swerve Strickland in the show's opening Roulette Royale match for the AEW World Trios Championships. Strickland and The New Level won the match and are now Trios Champions.

The New Level made their presence felt later in the show after the tag team title match between The Young Bucks and the champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. After the match, they walked to the ring and joined both teams along with the Motor City Machine Guns and FTR. It was a gathering of what is now a stacked tag team division in AEW.

The New Level had been fixtures of the tag division in WWE for over a decade. They are multiple-time tag team champions and hold the record for the most tag title reigns in company history. That's why when the duo left WWE earlier this year, it was a massive surprise.

During the All In post-PPV media scrum, The New Level were open about their time and departure from WWE. They were grateful for their time there, but compared their departure to the end of a romantic relationship.

“I always think about personalities in relationships," Creed said when asked about leaving WWE. "Different people have different personalities. Sometimes, personalities can grow. Sometimes they grow together and sometimes they grow apart. There is no bad, no good. You are excited about the opportunities you had, things you learned, but that relationship was no longer one that we felt we needed to be in."

“I can’t sum it up any better than that," Kofi said. "I’m not one to really live in the past. I’m really all about looking towards the future. We just want to be part of the greatest tag team division in the history of wrestling."

The New Level won't be part-time talents for Tony Khan in AEW

The New Level will be a prominent part of AEW television moving forward. During the All In media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that they won't be part-time talents. Khan said The New Level wants to work and compared their ideal schedule to the one that Jon Moxley works.

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

Right now, New Level will work with Swerve Strickland, but Strickland says he's not exclusively on a trios team now. He said the same thing about New Level and acknowledged that they would all have an impact on other divisions outside of their trios team.

“Well, first of all, we just wanted to make a statement," Strickland said. "If I was going to jump into the trios division, I wanted to make a statement with something new, fresh, and refreshing for those guys as well. Cause them guys have done it all in the business. They’ve been at the top level, but now they’re going to the highest level, the highest level that you can go.

"We can really build up multiple divisions, still being in a trio, still being successful together, and it’s something new and it’s something I’m always been a keen on giving people. They didn’t know it’s what they wanted until they see it."

Strickland and The New Level will have their first title defense on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first appearance for The New Level on AEW's flagship show. The trio will defend against The Rascalz.

This week's Dynamite will also feature a championship celebration for Mercedes Mone. At All In, Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to win her first-ever world championship in AEW. In the main event of the show, the men's world championship changed hands. Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega and became world champion for the first time.