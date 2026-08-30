Mercedes Moné Confirms Injury at All In: London, Speaks on Winning AEW Women's World Title

Mercedes Moné is finally the AEW Women's World Champion, but she went through an absolute war with Willow Nightingale at All In: London to get her hands on the gold.

Nightingale was already banged up heading into her second defense as the AEW Women's World Champion, having suffered a broken hand, but she was bound and determined to go out in front 40,000 plus screaming fans inside Wembley Stadium, along with The CEO, and put on a good show.

It wasn't long into what turned out to be a bitter, brutal and bloody fight, that Moné found herself among the walking wounded. At some point in the opening minutes, Mercedes had very noticeable streams of blood pouring down her face. Members of the commentary team speculated that she had broken her nose, and The CEO later confirmed that to be the case during the post-show media scrum.

Mercedes Moné suffered a broken nose at All In: London

FACE FIRST INTO THE STEEL!



Watch #AEWAllIn London LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/gvPc8F7LVP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

“I haven’t even had time to process holding [the AEW Women's Champion]," Mercedes said to the room. "I finally get to look at this, because straight after the match I had to go to the doctor to get stitches for my nose that [Willow] broke.”

When asked at what point exactly the injury took place, Moné emphatically put to rest any questions whether she broke her nose when she first started bleeding, or if the injury had gotten progressively worse as she pushed forward in the match.

“Right at the f---ing beginning,” Mercedes said. “Me and Willow have had it out for each other since the day that we met. Today, all of our emotions, all of our frustrations, and all of our history was right there in the ring. We gave it all to each other. She legit beat my ass all over the ring, but I beat her harder.”

"This is something that I've wanted for so long."



NEW AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado gives her first comments since winning the title at #AEWAllIn London! pic.twitter.com/nRD0IyizUX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

After finally taking a moment to reflect on her accomplishment Sunday night, when she became the first wrestler to hold world championships in WWE, AEW, CMLL and NJPW, Mercedes initially brushed it off in a cocky and confident way. She also then put over the entire AEW women's locker room, which she considers to be the very best.

“This something that I’ve wanted for so long. To be able to really say I am The CEO of the AEW Women’s Division, I’m honored. I am beyond honored because this women’s division is the best in the world. Every woman that I’ve ever stepped in the ring with here has given me their f---ing all," Mercedes said as she realized she was still bleeding.

"I am so happy, so honored to be here and so grateful that I get to do what I love every single week. Man, Wembley tonight was everything. There’s a lot of emotions going on right now.”

Mercedes Mone | All Elite Wrestling

Next up for Mercedes is a celebration of her world title victory this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The CEO said during the media scrum that she hopes no "dumb bitches" come and spoil the party.

That comment was an obvious nod to former AEW Women's World Champion Thekla, who was watching Moné and Nightingale battle it out Sunday from the stands inside Wembley Stadium.