AEW Dynamite Results [12/25/24]: Continental Classic Semi-Finals Set For World's End
The in-ring action was exhilarating Christmas night as AEW aired it's special episode of Dynamite that was filmed on Sunday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
The semi-finals for the Continental Classic are now set after a series of match-ups determined which four men would move on to Saturday's World's End pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Will Ospreay, Brody King, Darby Allin, Ricochet, Komander, Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia were all looking to advance.
Toni Storm continued her strong introduction to All Elite Wresting by taking on Taya Valkyrie, while the four men who will battle for the AEW World Championship at World's End all attempted to get the upperhand on one another.
Here's everything you may have missed if time with family kept you away from the tv screen.
Complete AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results (12/25/24):
- Will Ospreay defeated Brody King with a storm breaker in a Continental Classic Gold League Match. The win earns Ospreay enough points to advance to the tournament semi-finals.
- Ricochet and Darby Allin went to a 20 minute time limit draw in a Continental Classic Gold League Match. The one point earned was enough to advance Ricochet into the semi-finals.
- Komander beat Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Gold League Match after cracking him in the face with a pair of brass knuckles. The Death Riders attacked the ROH TV Champion after the match but Jay White and Orange Cassidy made the save. Jon Moxley then took out both Cassidy and White with the briefcase that holds the AEW World Championship. Moxley cut promo but was soon attacked by "Hangman" Adam Page. All three of Mox's challengers at World's End beat him down to close out a chaotic segment.
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic Blue League Match after hitting the Rainmaker. The win secures Okada a spot in the semi-finals.
- Toni Storm pinned Taya Valkyrie after countering a suplex attempt into an inside cradle. An impressive win for the AEW newcomer.
- Ricochet interrupts a backstage interview between Renee Paquette and Swerve Strickland. Ricochet promises he's going to do what Swerve couldn't and win the C2. Swerve told Ricochet not to blow it or he'd embarrass him.
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia in Continental League Blue League Match to secure his spot in the tournament semi-finals. He'll take on Will Opsreay Saturday night at World's End. Post-match, Ospreay came down to the ring for a staredown with Fletcher.
