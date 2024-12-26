MJF Makes An Appearance And Comments On First Trailer for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Netflix dropped off a little gift for Adam Sandler fans this Christmas.
The first teaser trailer for 'Happy Gilmore 2' was released online, which is set to be released sometime in 2025. Eagle-eyed wrestling fans were quick to spot a familiar face in Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who took some time off from AEW after securing a role in the film.
While the name of his character has not been officially announced, it's long been reported that Max will be portraying one of Sandler's now adult-aged children. The original 'Happy Gilmore' was released nearly thirty years ago, leaving ample enough time for Happy and love interest Virginia Venit - once again played by Modern Family star Julie Bowen - to raise an entire family before the events of this follow up feature take place.
MJF himself commented on the first trailer drop, 'apologizing' to AEW fans for missing a decent chunk of time this year.
Adam Sandler is a known wrestling fan and has often worked with pro wrestlers in his films over the years, in addition to NFL and NBA stars and even several more high profile sports journalists.
Three-time Grammy award winner and occasional WWE performer Bad Bunny has also been cast in Happy Gilmore 2 in an undisclosed role. He made an appearance in the trailer, as did Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.
The long awaited sequel to Sandler's cult classic is not expected to be MJF's lone foray into Hollywood. Reports surfaced earlier this fall that the former AEW World Champion had secured multiple acting roles recently. IMDB is crediting him with three upcoming projects.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The 10 Best Men's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked
WWE Rumors: Talent Frustrated With Raw Runtime; Charlotte Flair Character Tweaks?
The 20 Best Wrestling Moments Of 2024
Mustafa Ali On Very Last Minute Change That Led To Brock Lesnar Winning 2019 Money In The Bank