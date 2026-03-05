AEW Dynamite Results (3/4/26): David Finlay Debuts, Thekla Retains The World Title, Callis Family Wins Trios Titles

The road to the Revolution PPV event got a little hotter thanks to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the opening contest, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight. Knight is a trios champion with MJF's Revolution opponents, Adam Page. The duo began their feud on Collision and it boiled over into a title match this week.

Knight had his chances in the match, but MJF was able to hit his Heat Seeker to get the victory. MJF hit that move after countering a Knight top rope maneuver by pulling the referee in the way. After the match, MJF attempted to continue beating up Knight, but Adam Page walked out for the save. He distracted MJF, which allowed for their other trios partner, Mike Bailey, to hit MJF from behind with a super kick.

Later in the show, Page returned to the ring and won a squash match in seconds. Page then picked up a microphone and cut a promo on MJF. Page said that at Revolution, he was going to teach MJF a lesson. Page said that he liked to consider himself a guy who had values and morals, but he said he doesn't have either of those things when it comes to Texas Death matches.

Page said he was risking his future for the chance to teach MJF that lesson at Revolution and then called MJF out. He said they should fight then and there. MJF walked out and threatened to kick Page's a** just like he did Knight's earlier in the show. MJF looked like he might walk to the ring and fight, but then Page was attacked from behind by The Don Callis Family.

A sizzling main event in the AEW trios division

Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis beat up Page and were eventually run off by Mike Bailey. Don Callis walked out and met his team on the ramp. Callis revealed that he had secured a World Trios Championship match for his guys on this week's show. The announce team debated whether or not it was ethical due to the fact that Kevin Knight, part of the champion team, already wrestled a match with MJF.

In the main event, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis defeated Adam Page, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight to win the AEW World Trios Championships. MJF interfered in the match and took out Page. Because of that distraction, Davis was able to hit Knight with a piledriver in the middle of the ring for the win.

.@THEDONCALLIS FAMILY ARE THE NEW AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONS!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YfATejxW96 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Mike Bailey had a standout performance in the match. He was responsible for many of the high-impact moves and set the table for a match with Kyle Fletcher next week on AEW Dynamite for the TNT Championship.

In other action this week, FTR and The Young Bucks sat across a table from one another along with Renee Paquette. Both teams agreed to not get physical with the other. They talked about their history as the top tag teams in the world, but then The Young Bucks told FTR that they made things personal.

The Bucks said that FTR attacked their family and that they would pay for that at Revolution. FTR was angered by the confrontation and confirmed that they would not touch The Bucks like they agreed. They punched Brandon Cutler in the face and mocked The Bucks. FTR told them they never made any sort of agreement about Cutler.

Gold is the prize, but pride is the fuel. The @youngbucks are on a personal warpath as they battle FTR for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWRevolution!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qw9KKj3BIR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Also, Brody King and Swerve Strickland began what is sure to be a violent rivalry this week. King hit the ring and called Strickland out. He said that he was the most dangerous man in AEW and wanted to prove it. Prince Nana walked out and introduced Strickland, but he attacked King from behind.

Strickland viciously beat him down with a chain and then hung him over the top rope with it. Strickland cut a promo on King and then challenged King to a match at Revolution.

Also, Thekla defeated Thunder Rosa to retain her AEW Women's World Championship. Rosa battled, but Thekla was able to hit her Spider Suplex from the top rope. She followed that with two Stomps before covering for the win.

After the match, Kris Statlander walked down to the ring to try and confront Thekla and Sisters of Sin. Security ran down to the ring to stop them from fighting. They prevented Statlander from fighting Sisters of Sin, but in the ring, Thekla took the opportunity to further hurt Rosa. Statlander beat up the security guards and tried to get at Thekla, but couldn't because she ran out of the ring.

Security tried to keep @CallMeKrisStat separated from The Triangle of Madness, but @Toxic_Thekla took advantage with a a post match attack against @ThunderRosa22!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/J3bOMfLJO7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Finally, AEW got a brand new trios team on this week's show. Gabe Kidd has been embroiled in a long feud with Darby Allin, which built up to a tag team match this week. Allin teamed with Orange Cassidy and defeated Kidd and Clark Connors.

After the match, Allin and Cassidy celebrated, but were attacked from behind. The man who attacked them was David Finlay. Finlay recently left New Japan Pro Wrestling and had a history with both Connors and Kidd in that promotion. The trio left Cassidy and Allin lying in the ring. Tony Khan announced on X that the group had officially signed with AEW.

The Dogs have become even more dangerous with the arrival of @THEDavidFinlay!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XHrciP2vCJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results

MJF defeated Kevin Knight to retain the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors

The Brawling Birds defeated The IInspiration

Adam Page defeated Marty Snow

Jon Moxley defeated Hechicero

Thekla defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women's World Championship