Backstage Details on David Finlay's Decision to Sign With AEW Over WWE

All Elite President Tony Khan is continuing his hiring streak.

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling star David Finlay, the son of current WWE producer and former wrestler Fit Finlay, made his official AEW debut Wednesday night on Dynamite. After Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors in tag team action, Finlay emerged to attack both men with a shillelagh.

The two-time IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion had been one of the top names on the free agent market for the past several weeks. Multiple outlets had reported that Finlay was in contact recently with WWE, with BodySlam going as far to say that he had been brought up during creative department meetings.

THAT’S @THEDAVIDFINLAY WITH THE SHILLELAGH!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6CDYSauKiF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

Those conversations with WWE clearly did not end with Finlay signing a contract, this despite both his father and brother currently being employed by the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the deal David Finlay did sign with All Elite Wrestling just got across the finish line very recently.

"We're told that the David Finlay deal came together in the last week," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Finlay was looking to move on from New Japan Pro Wrestling and wanted to work in the United States."

Why did David Finlay choose to sign with AEW over WWE?

Following Finlay's debut, Tony Khan took to social media to announce that all three members of The Dogs (Finlay, Kidd and Connors) have officially signed with AEW. Sean Ross Sapp reported early last month that Clark Connors was closing in on an agreement.

As for why David Finlay decided not to sign with WWE, the folks over at BodySlam are reporting that it came down to the deal that he was being offered.

"WWE sources indicated to Bodyslam that Finlay was offered a deal to begin in NXT and they wouldn’t budge on their offer. As a result, Finlay ended up picking AEW and going with Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors."

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay in G1 Climax 35 | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

David Finlay, who was trained in part by his father, spent over a decade in NJPW. He also had stops in TNA Wrestling and ROH, as well as a one off AEW appearance when he wrestled against "Hangman" Adam Page on the June 8, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

His brother, Brogan Finlay, wrestles as Uriah Connors in NXT. He's currently a member of Lexis King's legacy stable "Birthright", alongside Arianna Grace, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Charlie Dempsey.