Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Last week's episode saw the Continental Classic kick off with multiple upsets as Orange Cassidy and Nick Wayne picked up huge wins over Jon Moxley and Speedball Mike Bailey. We also heard from MJF, who continues to claim he's the real AEW World Champion, going so far as to issue a challenge to Will Ospreay for Worlds End next month.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Dynamite results:

This week's episode kicked off with Continental Classic action in the Gold League as Orange Cassidy went one-on-one with Speedball Mike Bailey. The finish of the match saw Bailey hit Cassidy with a timely spin kick to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Incredible opening contest

After losing to Wayne last week, Bailey really needed this win

While the finals feel all too predictable, it's nice that the matches in the tournament itself don't

@SpeedballBailey puts away Orange Cassidy to secure his first 3 points in the C2!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/OAyIGACpmB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

We get a video package recapping what's happened with Adam Copeland over the last several weeks.

Backstage, we hear from Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada, who claim that Copeland is officially retired and that they will host a retirement ceremony for Copeland next week on Dynamite. Elsewhere backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with the Brawling Birds, who declared Wrathlander was the better team for one night. Windsor and Hayter will be paying close attention to tonight's title match as they look to get a rematch for the gold down the line.

We returned to the ring for more Continental Classic action in the Gold League as Jon Moxley looked to rebound from last week's loss against Kevin Knight of the Don Callis Family. The finish of the match saw Moxley lock Knight in a cross armbreaker to win via submission.

AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley makes Kevin Knight tap out to secure his first 3 points in the C2!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/TIOlOhafb5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

Another really good match in the Continental Classic

There was no way that Moxley was going down 0-2 in this tournament

Both Mox and Speedball got their wins back after losing last week

A video package is played for Konosuke Takeshita, who is taking Daniel Garcia's spot in the Continental Classic due to an injury sustained last week on Collision.

Can Hangman Page get some points in the Continental Classic tonight?

Renee Paquette spoke with Hangman Adam Page and Brodido backstage as all three men hyped up their participation in the Continental Classic. Page is the only one currently without points and will be looking to put three points on the board later in the show against Jay White.

THE BLUE LEAGUE IS STACKED!



Hangman Adam Page and Brodido look ahead to the competition in the Continental Classic as the battle for every point intensifies!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/SYNO0VHLMd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

Back in the ring, the Don Callis Family competed in an 18-man tag (yes, you read that right) against a mix of enhancement talent and ROH names like Griff Garrison and Nick Comoroto. To the surprise of no one, the Don Callis Family won in an utter squash.

After the match, Don Callis cut the same promo he's cut for the last few weeks about the Family coming for all of the AEW Titles and reaffirming that Kyle Fletcher will never leave them and join the United Empire, which means he absolutely will do just that at some point. Callis brings up Swerve Strickland and the New Level, which brought out the Trios Champs to try and save this segment.

Austin Creed questions what Don Callis actually does for his family. Prince Nana called Brian Cage a crybaby, clearly playing off the comments he made online earlier this week. Swerve Strickland offers to defend the Trios Titles against any three members of the Don Callis Family on Collision. Josh Alexander accepts on behalf of the group and the match is official.

The AEW World Trios Champions are in a giving mood, offering up a title shot on a special Thanksgiving edition of #AEWCollision! 🍗



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/7tzIzXjkma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

Booking Grade: 6.5/10

This score would have been so much lower without the after-match promo

The Dangerous New Level seemingly shifting to the babyface side of things is probably the right call

Squash matches aren't needed on Collision, let alone Dynamite

The Cut and AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné come out to the ring for an in-ring promo. Moné makes it clear that if STARDOM's AZM wants a shot at her title, she can have it.

Jay White congratulated Jon Moxley for getting on the board, but told him he'll be playing catch-up after he beats Hangman tonight. White also made fun of Daniel Garcia for not being able to continue in the Continental Classic.

This promo led right into the Continental Classic match between Jay White and Hangman Adam Page. The finish of the match saw White reverse Hangman's Buckshot Lariat into a Bladerunner to score the pinfall victory.

"Switchblade" @JayWhiteNZ outmaneuvers Hangman Page to secure the victory and move to 6 points in the C2!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/GjeFbi6wPC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

After the match, White attacked Hangman, with commentary speculating it was done as an attempt to injure him to get him out of the tournament.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

White continues his winning ways as he is no doubt heading to the finals of the Continental Classic

Hangman going down 0-2 is going to make him pretty desperate going forward

The post-match attack was odd; even more odd that Brodido didn't come out to help

Lexy Nair spoke to TBS Champion Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa backstage. They were interrupted by ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. A tag match is set up between these four women for Collision tomorrow.

THE CHAMPIONS ARE READY FOR WAR!@amisylle and @MinaShirakawa are always ready to fight, but @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG and @BillieStarkz have a challenge of their own!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/DZozYKTfM5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles are on the line

Back in the ring, Wrathlander put the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles on the line against Divine Dominion. The finish of the match saw Kris Statlander catch Lena Kross in a small package to retain the titles.

After the match, Divine Dominion attacked Wrathlander under the Brawling Birds hit the ring to make the save.

#AndSTILL 🏆 Wrathlander turn back Divine Dominion’s bid to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/EMtsYjpyNN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Fun tag team match

A solid title defense for Wrathlander

The women's tag team division is picking up steam in AEW

Backstage, we hear from Don Callis yet again as he's trying to recruit Ilja Dragunov into the Family with more money. Callis said he expects Dragunov's answer (which he already got last week) tomorrow night on Collision.

A BUSY NIGHT FOR THE DON CALLIS FAMILY!



With plenty on his plate, @TheDonCallis has a special message for #AEW National Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/7h2QPyU6UF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

MJF made his way to the ring to once again lay out a challenge to Will Ospreay for a match at Worlds End for the AEW World Championship. Friedman called Ospreay a coward and believes he'll never get an answer to his challenge. Tony Schiavone interrupted and said they had a video to play for him. Will Ospreay cuts a promo revealing that he's not cleared to fly right now due to the attack at Full Gear and apologizes for not being there.

Ospreay accepts MJF's challenge and reveals that it will be a Ladder match for the AEW World Championship. MJF said he's not doing a ladder match, but Tony Khan places the match graphic on the Tron, making it official. Friedman threw a tantrum and said he's not wrestling in a Ladder match and refused to leave the ring until it was changed.

@The_MJF is adamant that he did NOT agree to a Ladder Match at #AEWWorldsEnd!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/5NqKeeTz3e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2026

Andrade El Idolo came out to the ring and stared down MJF, and Friedman scurried away. Friedman then stood on the stage and said he wasn't leaving until the match was changed. This brought out Kyle Fletcher, who stared down Friedman until he backed down once again and stormed off backstage.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite quick results:

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Orange Cassidy in the Gold League of the Continental Classic

Jon Moxley defeated Kevin Knight in the Gold League of the Continental Classic

The Don Callis Family won an 18-man tag squash match

Jay White defeated Hangman Adam Page in the Blue League of the Continental Classic

Wrathlander defeated Divine Dominion to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles