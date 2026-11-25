While people across America prepare to share what they're thankful for, the AEW roster is prepared for a fight on a special Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite.

After losing to Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear, Kyle Fletcher has begun his climb back to the top of the ladder in AEW. He's starting with Andrade El Idolo, who still has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship at a time of his choosing.

Andrade made an enemy of the Don Callis Family when he walked away from the faction earlier this year. Fletcher hopes to make Andrade regret his betrayal of his family when they wrestle each other for the first time one-on-one and bounce back to his previous success.

The Continental Classic continues

Last week, the Continental Classic kicked off with some participants earning their first three points in their first outing and some coming out of week one empty-handed. Week two is stacked with more consequential matchups, including the rekindling of a longtime rivalry.

The history between "Switchblade" Jay White and "Hangman" Adam Page goes back years. Out of the four singles matches they've already had together in AEW, Jay White has won three of them. Switchblade is still riding the high of a victory over the Death Riders at Blood and Guts, plus picking up his first win in the Continental Classic last week versus Ricochet.

Hangman's luck hasn't been as great since losing the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear and his first Continental Classic match against Bandido on Dynamite last Wednesday. Can he turn it around tonight?

All Elite Wrestling

Over in the Gold League, Kevin Knight, the only Don Callis Family member in the tournament, wants to make a statement against the Continental Champion Jon Moxley, or, as Knight deemed him, "Yawn Moxley". Mox began the tournament on the wrong foot after losing to Orange Cassidy in his first Continental Classic match of the season. Can the Jet fly high enough to outlast the champion and earn three more points?

Speaking of Orange Cassidy, he's carrying his recent momentum into a Gold League clash with "Speedball" Mike Bailey. 2026 marks the second Continental Classic for both competitors after previous unsuccessful attempts. Which wrestler will take one step closer to finally winning it all?

Also on Dynamite

Since making his shocking return to AEW at Full Gear, MJF has laid down the gauntlet to Will Ospreay, challenging him to put the AEW World Championship on the line in a unification match at AEW Worlds End against MJF's "One True Championship". MJF will appear live in front of the Dynamite audience in Omaha, and needless to say, he'll have a lot to get off his chest.

Though Wrathlander defeated the Brawling Birds to become the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions at Full Gear, Divine Dominion has been vocal about the fact that Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron have never beaten them in a tag team match when Divine Dominion were the champions. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross demanded a title shot, and they'll get their wish tonight.

Can Wrathlander retain against the dominant duo of Divine Dominion?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Liberty First Arena, Omaha, NE

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Andrade El Idolo vs. Kyle Fletcher

MJF will appear live

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: Wrathlander (c) vs. Divine Dominion

Continental Classic Blue League Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Orange Cassidy vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight