This week's episode of Dynamite not only marked the start of the Continental Classic tournament but also the fallout from Full Gear this past weekend.

At AEW Full Gear, Will Ospreay successfully defended his AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Kyle Fletcher. The show this week started exactly where Full Gear left off.

As soon as the show went on the air, the announce team tossed the broadcast to a video interview between Ospreay and Lexi Nair. Nair asked him how he was feeling as he entered the locker room, but he couldn't answer. Instead, he addressed Kyle Fletcher, who was also there and told Nair he'd talk to her later.

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Ospreay reluctantly congratulated Fletcher on a good match and told him he should be proud of his performance. Fletcher scoffed and questioned Ospreay. He asked what he should be proud of and Ospreay's answer was simple. He told Fletcher he should be proud because he was still Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher wondered out loud what that meant. He said he didn't know who that was anymore and that he was a failure. He said he didn't know what to do and that's when Ospreay gave some sage advice. Ospreay told him that the real Kyle Fletcher isn't the person everyone sees on television every week. He said that Fletcher had to leave Don Callis. Ospreay told Fletcher he forgave him for everything and that he would be welcomed back into United Empire.

Booking Grade: 10/10

This was incredible on two fronts. First, it put Fletcher on the redemption arc right away. He's on the path to being a babyface once he joins Ospreay again. It also painted Ospreay as a very likable babyface opposite Fletcher, who was someone the audience was cheering on Saturday at Full Gear. Ospreay standing up for Fletcher and advocating for him is a smart way to appease fans who may have been against him.

"How did we get here, Kyle?"



After a brutal war at #AEWFullGear, @WillOspreay and @kylefletcherpro share a deeply personal moment as years of friendship and the pressure of expectation come to the surface.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/EuUZJ5kGNH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

Orange Cassidy secures the first set of points in the Continental Classic

Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Moxley in Gold League action in the 2026 Continental Classic. The match nearly lasted the entire 20-minute time limit allocated for each tournament match. At the end, Cassidy rocked Moxley with three straight Superman Punch moves before pinning Moxley with a straight jacket rollup.

After the match, Nick Wayne made his way through the audience to the ring for his match. He gloated about beating Chris Jericho and said that he would beat Mike Bailey.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Do these guys have bad matches together? Not really. Chemistry is always off the charts. This wasn't one of their best matches, but it was a nice start to the tournament.

THREE Orange Punches earn @OrangeCassidy THREE points in the Continental Classic as he defeats AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley! 🍊



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/dChL8p2QfF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

Nick Wayne defeated Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic Gold League match. Wayne hit Bailey with an insane jumping cutter over the top rope and onto the ring apron during the match.

In the end, Bailey hit a Spanish Fly and rolled Wayne for a pin and got a two-count when Wayne rolled Bailey into a counter pin. While in that hold, Wayne pulled Bailey's tights for leverage and got the winning pinfall.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A very good match and that jumping cutter spot was insane. Good to see Wayne get the victory and get it heelishly without impacting the integrity of what the tournament is.

With a handful of tights, @TheNickWayne steals THREE points in the C2! 😳



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/tYJFtdrX70 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

The Kasper Brothers win their AEW debut on Dynamite

The Kasper Brothers defeated a jobber tag team in just a couple of minutes to win their debut match in AEW. They dominated the match and hit their Kasper Bomb finisher for the victory.

Prior to the match, The Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns were shown talking at Full Gear after they successfully defended their tag titles. MCMG said they wanted their shot at the titles, but also said they wanted to take care of The Kasper Brothers and FTR instead. They suggested all of them team up to take the four of them on and The Bucks agreed. There was a little poking and prodding, but they seemed to get along.

The Kasper Brothers make a DEVASTATING statement in their AEW in-ring debut! 😳



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Jobc8QeWro — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

MJF challenges Will Ospreay to a world championship match at Worlds End

MJF walked out to the ring for his hyped promo segment after returning to AEW at Full Gear. MJF walked to the ring and ripped on the fans before reminding everyone that he was the real world champion. He also said he could prove it.

MJF went on to point out and "roll tape" on various facts and moments about when MJF was better than Will Ospreay. He noted how MJF kicked out of the One Winged Angel first, won their first match together, and should have been the world champion going into All In this year. Ospreay blamed MJF for that loss and said the match should've been thrown out.

MJF then challenged Ospreay to a world title match at Worlds End. He called it an undisputed championship match and said that he and Ospreay needed to "finish it." Later in the night, Andrade El Idolo was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone. He said that he would wait until Ospreay and MJF fight it out before cashing in his title shot opportunity. Kyle Fletcher walked out to confront him and a match between the two was made for next week.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A really nice heel promo from MJF. Not a lot of meta, just concrete storyline stuff that was unlikable. MJF vs. Ospreay for the title is a massive match. Worlds End got a huge jolt of interest with this one added to everything else that will happen on that card.

@The_MJF believes the AEW World Championship belongs to HIM, and he’s ready to prove it at #AEWWorldsEnd! 😳



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/mCSkq0Ikxd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

Samoa Joe defeated "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry by submission. Perry put up a great fight and actually kicked out of the Muscle Buster.

Right after, Joe locked in his choke submission and Perry passed out. The premise of their feud was built around respect. After the match ended, Joe celebrated, but then helped Perry to his feet. Joe shook his hand before leaving the ring.

@boy_myth_legend paid the price, but in the end, he EARNED @SamoaJoe’s respect!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/qrBcEcojYx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

The Dangerous New Level arrives

The New Level and Swerve Strickland made their entrance and addressed the audience after regaining the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. The New Level did their celebration bit and asked Strickland to participate a little bit. He did, but reluctantly.

Creed and Woods talked about the death match they had at Full Gear and said that if they were fully indoctrinated into AEW because of what they went through. Woods said they were there to stay. Strickland looked on and agreed before saying that their new name was the Dangerous New Level.

This brought out Don Callis. He tried to recruit Creed, Kofi, and Strickland, but they all denied him. His family surrounded the ring and looked like they were going to attack. They didn't when Callis called them back. Callis said he could take the titles from them whenever they wanted and gloated. Prince Nana then reminded him what their new names were.

Booking Grade: 7/10

New Level shouldn't do their New Day schtick in AEW. I think the fans want to keep seeing new and fresh things from them. That said, their new team with Strickland is a good one.

@TheDonCallis came looking for new recruits, but @PrinceKingNana has a few answers he’s NOT going to like! 😬



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/pqM5ZNPDji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

Jay White and Mercedes Mone made their entrances flanked by The Cut. They both cut promos about how they were victorious at Full Gear and got a strong heel reaction from the audience. The announce team did not specify whether or not Mone was actually in The Cut faction.

AZM interrupted the segment and started the four-way match for the TBS Championship. In that match, Queen Aminata defeated AZM, Maya World, and Mina Shirakawa to retain her title.

Bandido wins the battle of trios team partners in the Continental Classic

In the AEW Dynamite main event, Bandido defeated Adam Page to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League. Page had his death match wound from Full Gear opened up during the match and was a bloody mess.

Bandido countered a Buckshot Lariat near the end and tried to roll Page into a pin out of the counter. Page kicked out at two. Bandido hit a GTS-style knee strike on Page. That allowed Bandido to line up and hit his 21 Plex for the win.

After the match, Page at first dismissed Bandido's gesture of good faith between teammates in the form of a handshake. Both men then knelt and bowed their heads in front of the other before shaking hands as the show went off the air.

ROH World Champion @Bandidowrestler puts away Hangman Page to earn three points in the Continental Classic! 👏



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Jqw194IMoV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results

Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Moxley in AEW Continental Classic Gold League action

Nick Wayne defeated Mike Bailey in AEW Continental Classic Gold League action

The Kasper Brothers defeated a jobber team in a tag team match

Samoa Joe defeated Jack Perry in a singles match

Queen Aminata defeated AZM, Mina Shirakawa, and Maya World in a fatal four-way match to retain the TBS Championship

Bandido defeated Adam Page in AEW Continental Classic Blue League action