AEW Full Gear is over and the Continental Classic has arrived once again in AEW.

This year, the Blue League will feature Jay White, "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and Ricochet, while Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, and Tommaso Ciampa round out the Gold League.

Per the Continental Classic rules, each win is worth three points, and a draw is worth one point. The top two wrestlers in each league who finish with the most points will advance to the semifinals at AEW Worlds End. The semifinal winners will battle in the final to win the 2026 Continental Classic and become Continental Champion.

The tournament will kick off tonight in Denver with matches between familiar friends and foes. After losing the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear in a bloody and brutal Texas Death match, "Hangman" Adam Page will enter the Continental Classic for the first time to take on his trios partner, ROH World Champion Bandido, tonight on AEW Dynamite. After an emotional last few weeks, how will the teammates fare against each other one-on-one in the Blue League?

Speaking of familiar friends and foes, the defending Continental Champion Jon Moxley will wrestle Orange Cassidy in Gold League action. Moxley and Orange Cassidy have been at odds for much of their shared AEW tenure, but recently joined forces to take on The Cut in Anarchy In The Arena. Now that Full Gear is over and their temporary alliance has seemingly come to an end, Mox and Orange Cassidy have their eyes on the Continental Classic. Who will walk away with the win?

For the first time in AEW, "Speedball" Mike Bailey will meet Nick Wayne one-on-one in the Gold League. 2026 marks Speedball's second appearance in the Continental Classic, while Nick Wayne is hoping to make a statement in his tournament debut. Nick Wayne has had a lot of momentum since defeating Chris Jericho twice. Will his winning ways continue in the Continental Classic?

Title implications

Former three-time AEW World Champion MJF made his surprise return to AEW at Full Gear by attacking AEW World Champion Will Ospreay with the "One True Championship" belt following Ospreay's win in the main event. MJF will address the crowd in Denver tonight about his intentions since his return. What will he have to say?

Queen Aminata has made it a point to take on all comers as TBS Champion. Her first two title defenses were three-way and four-way matches, respectively. Tonight, that trend continues when Queen Aminata attempts to fend off former champion Maya World, Mina Shirakawa, and Stardom's AZM in a four-way clash. The champion doesn't have to be involved in the finish for the title to change hands. With the odds stacked against her, can Queen Aminata retain it once again?

Also on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

"Jungle" Jack Perry hasn't accepted his loss to Samoa Joe at AEW Grand Slam France, leading him to request a rematch. Joe accepted the challenge at Full Gear but cautioned Perry to be careful what he was asking for. Eager to earn the respect of the former world champion, will tonight finally be the night that Jack Perry overcomes the leader of The Opps?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

We'll hear from MJF

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Samoa Joe

TBS Championship Match: Queen Aminata (c) vs. Maya World vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

Continental Classic Blue League Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Bandido

Continental Classic Gold League Match: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy