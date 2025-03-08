Mercedes Mone Confirms She Was Almost Cast In Queen Of The Ring
Mercedes Mone nearly had a role in the Queen of the Ring film on the life of Mildred Burke.
In her Mone Mag newsletter, Mone said that she was approached about being in the movie, but that because of injury, she wasn't able to participate.
Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It's truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy.- Mercedes Mone
In the same newsletter, Mone also discussed why Mildred Burke's era of women's wrestling is important to her.
Let's be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke's era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame. I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I'm beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women's wrestling in all its glory.- Mercedes Mone
Queen of the Ring opened in theaters across the country on Friday. It's directed by Ash Avildsen and stars Emily Bett Rickards as Burke. The movie also features current women wrestlers Toni Storm, Naomi, Kamille, and others. Both Avildsen and Bett Rickards were interviewed by The Takedown on SI.
As for Mone, she is scheduled to wrestle Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution on Sunday night with her TBS Championship on the line. AEW Revolution will air live on PPV from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, Adam Page vs. MJF, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, and more.
