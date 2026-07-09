Kenny Omega Cuts Inspirational Promo After AEW Beach Break Goes Off Air

Third time was the charm for Kenny Omega Wednesday night.

The "Best Bout Machine" defeated MJF in the main event of AEW Beach Break to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, avenging his two prior losses to Max with the title on the line.

After a physical altercation with MJF earlier in the night, Will Ospreay got involved late in the main event by stealing the Dynamite Diamond ring before Max could land a knockout blow on Omega. That allowed Kenny to battle back with three V-Triggers and a One Winged Angel to capture the gold for the second time in his career.

HE DID IT! @KennyOmegamanX is the NEW AEW World Champion!#AndNew!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PhGzcysrpo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

Kenny Omega vows to make MJF Jealous in off-air AEW Beach Break promo

With the title now around his waist, Omega is slated to face 2026 Owen Hart Cup winner Will Ospreay in the AEW Men's World Championship Match at All In: London this coming August, but it sounds as though he's not interested in waiting around for that bout to take place.

Omega cut a post-match promo for the crowd in Clearwater, Florida, after the show went off the air, where he first and foremost thanked everyone for the years and years of support.

"None of this came easy," Omega said. "I could never have done it without the support of the people who are my friends, my family who could have at any point kicked me out of my house and forced me to follow a different dream. But I always had the support, not just of my friends, not just of my family, but my inherited family, and that means each and every one of you."

"No matter how hard everything is, you FINISH THE RACE!"



EXCLUSIVE: NEW AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX already knows the type of champion he's going to be! pic.twitter.com/0VOO09jz2E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

Omega actually gave credit to the now-former champion during his speech, saying that MJF didn't have to defend the AEW Men's World Championship as much as he did. He didn't have to show up to television every single week, but he did, and that has set the bar for Kenny's second reign as world champion.

"I can't lie, holding this belt just doesn't quite seem proper," Omega said with MJF's triple-B custom title in hand. "But holding what it represents, that being [the] AEW World Championship, now that means the world. So, from now until somebody is good enough, someone is willing to sacrifice enough, someone is willing to push hard enough, this right here is going to stay around my waist, I can promise you that. I may be more near the end than I am the beginning of this journey, but what counts is that you finish hard and you finish the race."

He closed out his address to the crowd by promising an AEW World Title reign that MJF would be jealous of, and he sent the crowd home happy with his signature good night sign-off.

MJF | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Omega winning the belt off of MJF ahead of All In: London has been in the works for some time, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, but the title change was originally supposed to take place at AEW Redemption later this month.

It's not clear at this time what the AEW Men's World Title Match will be at the upcoming inaugural pay-per-view. We do know that Thekla will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale after she made her return to action on Wednesday and won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.