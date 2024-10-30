AEW Fright Night Dynamite Preview (10/30/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A special edition of AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday as they present 'Fright Night' from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. A loaded show is on the docket including a title match featuring a rematch from WrestleDream between AEW Tag Team Champion The Young Bucks and Private Party.
Also on the show, Adam Cole returns to action for the first time in over 13 months as he takes on Buddy Matthews while Swerve Strickland takes on Shelton Benjamin.
Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin
AEW Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews
Kamille vs. Kris Statlander
Orange Cassidy to appear
What Will Jon Moxley Do Next?
The Blackpool Combat Club, led by AEW Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, continued its war path on the AEW roster on last week's Dynamite. Since WrestleDream when he ended Bryan Danielson's career, Moxley's been unstoppable and says he's concerned about AEW's future going forward.
Does Bobby Lashley Finally Make His AEW Debut?
Wrestling fans have been waiting for the former WWE champion to make his AEW debut. They thought WrestleDream would have been the place and subsequent Dynamite's. Lashley's gone as far to say that he appreciates the fact AEW and CEO Tony Khan have been allowing to continue their careers.
This edition seems as good as any for Lashley to finally debut since Strickland is facing Benjamin, but we shall wait and see if it comes to fruition.
Can Private Party Win The Big One?
The duo came up short against The Bucks at WrestleDream. Now, they get another crack at the straps. But it comes with a consequence because if they don't win the belts then they have to break up.
Can Private Party get the job and remain a team with the AEW Tag Team Titles. Or do The Young Bucks remain on top of the mountain as the best tag team in All Elite Wrestling?
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
What time does AEW Dynamite start?
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV