AEW WrestleDream 2024: Live Results, Updates, Highlights

The second annual AEW WrestleDream features a loaded card with a high stakes main event.

Bryan Danielson (left) defends the AEW Heavyweight Champion against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, Oct.12 / AEW

We will find out by the end of Saturday night if Bryan Danielson's full-time career and AEW Championship reign marches on as he puts the gold on the line against Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW WrestleDream from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

If Danielson loses then his full-time wrestling run is over. If Moxley wins, then he becomes the first-ever, four-time AEW Heavyweight Champion in company history.

Also at AEW WrestleDream, Will Ospreay puts the International Championship on the line in a three-way against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita and formerAEW World Champion Swerve Stricklandwill make his first appearance since losing to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out.

Typically, an AEW pay-per-view is can't miss. Expect AEW WrestleDream to be no different.

The Takedown on SI will have live results, updates and highlights of AEW WrestleDream beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time

Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW WrestleDream begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT The card is expected to last around four hours. The Zero Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 tonight

North America: Triller, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers
Everywhere but North America: Triller, YouTube, PPV.com

The Zero Hour will air on all the AEW social media channels. 

Where is AEW WrestleDream 2024?

AEW WrestleDream takes place for the first time at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland returns

AEW International Championship Three-Way: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightengale

AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White

Two of Three Falls: The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

ROH Men's TV Title: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage (Zero Hour)

MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed (Zero Hour)

Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron (Zero Hour)

