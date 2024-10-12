AEW WrestleDream 2024: Live Results, Updates, Highlights

For the #AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs Jon Moxley!

WAR has been declared between Champion @BryanDanielson and Challenger @JonMoxley as they battle for the biggest prize of them all, TONIGHT at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV in Tacoma, WA!https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR pic.twitter.com/MxlwDbaCPQ