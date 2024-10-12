AEW WrestleDream 2024: Live Results, Updates, Highlights
We will find out by the end of Saturday night if Bryan Danielson's full-time career and AEW Championship reign marches on as he puts the gold on the line against Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW WrestleDream from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
If Danielson loses then his full-time wrestling run is over. If Moxley wins, then he becomes the first-ever, four-time AEW Heavyweight Champion in company history.
Also at AEW WrestleDream, Will Ospreay puts the International Championship on the line in a three-way against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita and formerAEW World Champion Swerve Stricklandwill make his first appearance since losing to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out.
Typically, an AEW pay-per-view is can't miss. Expect AEW WrestleDream to be no different.
The Takedown on SI will have live results, updates and highlights of AEW WrestleDream beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
AEW WrestleDream 2024 start time
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW WrestleDream begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT The card is expected to last around four hours. The Zero Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
How to watch AEW WrestleDream 2024 tonight
North America: Triller, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers
Everywhere but North America: Triller, YouTube, PPV.com
The Zero Hour will air on all the AEW social media channels.
Where is AEW WrestleDream 2024?
AEW WrestleDream takes place for the first time at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.