AEW Fright Night Dynamite Preview (10/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With spooky decor and multiple championship bouts on the card, AEW celebrates Halloween with AEW Fright Night Dynamite.

Darby Allin's war against the Don Callis Family continues tonight when Josh Alexander challenges for the TNT Championship in St. Louis. Alexander and Allin have never wrestled each other one-on-one, but they have met once before in a tag team match at the Rebel Heart edition of AEW Dynamite. On that night, Darby Allin and Steven Borden defeated Josh Alexander and Mark Davis.

Will Darby Allin have similar luck tonight when he faces the Walking Weapon in singles competition for the TNT title?

All Elite Wrestling

The Don Callis Family has been a thorn in Darby Allin's side for months, but now that his tag team partner, Steven Borden, is cleared to compete, Allin and Borden will join forces with Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, and the Young Bucks to take on the Don Callis Family at next week's annual AEW Blood and Guts event.

More gold on the line

Momentum has been on Queen Aminata's side lately as she chases her first taste of AEW gold. Last week, she defeated former TBS Champion Maya World to become the number one contender for the TBS Championship. Queen Aminata isn't wasting any time to use her title shot. Tonight in St. Louis, she will challenge Persephone with the gold on the line.

The alliance between Persephone and Britt Baker has caused a shift of power in the AEW women's division which has led to problems for Queen Aminata and others. Can Queen Aminata stay focused enough to win the title that has evaded her for years?

Also on AEW Fright Night Dynamite

The Best-of-Five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns continues tonight with the third match between the two teams. Currently, FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns are tied with one win each. FTR won the second match last Saturday on AEW Collision when Cash Wheeler held onto the ropes when the referee wasn't looking to seal the win.

Will the Motor City Machine Guns have an answer for their opponent's more nefarious methods tonight on Fright Night Dynamite?

How to Watch AEW Fright Night Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Location:

Location: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Card (Announced):

Best of Five Series, Match Three: Motor City Machine Guns (1) vs. FTR (1)

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Josh Alexander

TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. Queen Aminata