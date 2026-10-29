AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (10/28/26): Darby Allin Defends the TNT Title

Wednesday night's episode of AEW Fright Night Dynamite took place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Last week's episode covered the fallout from AEW WrestleDream. It featured the in-ring debut of former WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov, who scored an impressive victory over Speedball Mike Bailey in the main event.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Fright Night Dynamite results:

This week's episode kicked off with tag team action as Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders took on Jay White and David Finlay of the Cut (a much better name than the Last Outfit). The closing moments of the match saw outside interference from Ace Austin, Wheeler Yuta, and Clark Connors, allowing White to hit Garcia with a Bladerunner to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Following the match, there was a ringside brawl between the Cut and the Death Riders. Moxley challenges the Cut to Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear next month.

.@ClaudioCSRO evens the odds for The Death Riders! 🌪️



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/YHhmaVe6rQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Fun opening contest

Probably a bit too much outside interference

With Blood and Guts next week, the Anarchy in the Arena challenge was a nice surprise

In the next match of the night, Jungle Jack Perry faced Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family one-on-one. The finish of the match saw Fletcher hit Perry with the turnbuckle brainbuster to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Fletcher gets on the microphone and challenges Will Ospreay to defend the AEW World Championship against him next month at Full Gear.

"I have beaten @WillOspreay at Full Gear before... and I am going to do it AGAIN!" @kylefletcherpro



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/etCK1UaLq6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

An excellent match that was very competitive

Fletcher shines way more in singles than in tag action

Perry's losing streak against top talent has to end soon

A Texas Death... what!?

Renee Paquette brings the New Level out to the ring for an interview. Austin Creed said Swerve Strickland was talking crazy last week about having a Texas Death Match. Kofi said they came to AEW to face the best competition, but when they clock out, they want to be able to go home to their families. Creed said a Texas Death Match doesn't sound appealing because they don't want to die.

Kofi said they haven't been in AEW long enough to hate their opponents this much and admitted that they kinda like Bandido, Brody King, and Hangman. Creed said that despite the fact that they like them, they are going to win the Trios Titles back at Full Gear. Brody King stormed out, asking where Bandido is. New Level said they haven't seen him. Hangman comes out and tries to cool things down.

Page said that no matter what happens, don't give Swerve what he wants. Prince Nana came out on the stage and pointed at the tron and we see Strickland standing over a bloody Bandido, holding his mask and demanding the match he asked for because he's not going to ask again. King, fuming, screamed at the New Level as Page told King they didn't know and not to give Swerve what he wants. Page and King leave to go find Bandido as Kofi and Creed stand in the ring, shocked.

"Give us the match I asked for... because I'm not gonna ask again!"



THE ULTIMATUM HAS BEEN ISSUED!



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/cXEZQdNqYD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

The New Level played their roles perfectly here

Swerve Strickland is a madman

Brody King and Hangman''s dynamic here was captivating

We get a backstage promo from the Don Callis Family hyping next week's Blood and Guts match and Josh Alexander's match later in the show against Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

The best of five series continues

Back in the ring, we get the third match in the best-of-five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns. The finish of the match saw Shelley score a pinfall victory over Harwood.

Following the match, the Machine Guns want to shake hands with FTR. When they do, Stokely throws powder in Shelley and Sabin's faces before trying to injure Shelley's leg.

Nothing good EVER comes from shaking hands with FTR and Stokely! 😬



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/qrKIjd6vKS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

Another great match

FTR's post-match attack already gives away the story of the fourth match

This has been a very fun series of matches so far

Lexy Nair interviewed Persephone and Queen Aminata backstage to hype up their TBS Championship match later in the show.

Be careful what you say Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa comes out to the ring and hyped up his match against Matt Sydal this weekend on Collision. Ciampa called himself the biggest signing in AEW history and declared that he can beat anyone. This brought out Ilja Dragunov, who took exception and challenged him to an impromptu match right then and there. Ciampa teased that he was going to accept, but backed down instead.

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR wants a fight, but @MrTommasoCiampa says NOT TONIGHT! 😬



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/k8FIANF7iU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Renee Paquette spoke with the Conglomeration backstage. Roderick Strong challenges any three members of the Cut to face them on Collision this Saturday night.

Back in the ring, Marina Shafir took on a local talent, Rachel Armstrong, in a squash match. It was over relatively quickly, as Shafir locked in Mother's Milk to win the match.

After the match, Shafir called out Mercedes Mone. The CEO came out to the ring and ran Shafir down, then slapped her multiple times. Shafir cornered her until the Cut invaded ringside and attacked Moxley.

.@MarinaShafir eats a slap from AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado and asks for MORE 😳



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/90QAGi8X53 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

The women ran through the crowd as the rest of the Death Riders came out to try to even the odds. Castagnoli almost took down the Cut all by himself, but Finlay eventually took him out with a sheleighleigh. White would go on to hit Castagnoli with the Bladerunner on the exposed concrete outside of the ring.

Booking Grade: 6.5/10

As bad as squash matches are on Collision, they are even worse on Dynamite

Jon Moxley did his best on commentary to explain why Shafir was facing a local opponent instead of someone on the roster, but at the same time it makes the entire women's division look like cowards

The promo with Mercedes post-match saved the segment.

“Switchblade” @JayWhiteNZ floors Claudio Castagnoli with a BRUTAL Bladerunner on the concrete! 😱



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/wcN2iW0XFP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

The double main event begins

Tonight's double main event kicked off with a TNT Championship match as Darby Allin defended the title against Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. The finish of the match saw Allin reverse Alexander's hold into a tight roll-up to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

A fun TNT Title match

The winner of this match was never in doubt

The tombstone apron bump to ringside on the seated steel chairs was INSANE

😱😱😱



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/KaUTKR4yYx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

Backstage, we hear from Darby Allin and Steven Borden, who made it clear that he doesn't trust Don Callis and he'll be tagging with the Young Bucks next week to take his family down. Borden made it clear he wanted to be in Blood and Guts and wasn't talked into it. Allin said he doesn't want to talk; he wants Blood and Guts.

“I WANT BLOOD, AND I WANT GUTS!”@Stevenborden and TNT Champion @DarbyAllin are READY FOR WAR as BLOOD & GUTS approaches NEXT WEEK!



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/F3qBnadYMg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

In the second half of the double main event, Queen Aminata challenged Persephone for the TBS Championship. The finish of the match saw Aminata hit Persephone with Off With Her Head to win the title for the first time

Booking Grade: 9/10

A very hard-hitting TBS Title match

The match featured a great false finish

Aminata winning the title explains why this match closed the show

#AndNEW 🏆 Queen Aminata @amisylle is crowned the NEW TBS Champion! 👑



Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/7bTa8obzP1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026

The women's locker room comes out to celebrate with Aminata as AEW Fright Night Dynamite went off the air.

AEW Fright Night Dynamite quick results:

Jay White and David Finlay defeated Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia

Kyle Fletcher defeated Jungle Jack Perry

Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR in match three of the best-of-five series (MCMG lead 2 to 1)

Marina Shafir defeated Rachel Armstrong

Darby Allin defeated Josh Alexander to retain the TNT Championship

Queen Aminata defeated Persephone to win the TBS Championship