How to Watch AEW Full Gear 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

On the heels of his successful title defense inside of Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream, Will Ospreay will face another tough challenger in Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear.

The history of these former United Empire stablemates is a classic tale of brotherhood, mentorship and betrayal, and the next chapter of their story will be written when All Elite Wrestling takes over the

Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, November 14.

Kyle Fletcher truly believes that he's better than the Aerial Assassin, but the only victory he holds over Ospreay in his career came at AEW Full Gear 2024. If history repeats itself this year, the Protostar will leave the Valley of the Sun with the AEW Men's World Title around his waist.

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Mercedes Moné defends against The Death Riders' Marina Shafir. The Problem is fighting for more than just her first championship in All Elite Wrestling, as The CEO has shown her opponent very little respect in recent weeks.

AEW fans can expect that this year's Full Gear pay-per-view will be absolutely loaded with chaos and carnage. The Death Riders and The Conglomeration are joining forces to battle The Cut in Anarchy in the Arena, and the fate of the AEW World Trios Championship will be decided inside Texas Death.

The Young Bucks and Brawling Birds will be putting their respective tag team championships up for grabs as well. Here's everything we know about this year's edition of AEW Full Gear. Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be announced for the card in the coming days.

AEW Full Gear date:

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

AEW Full Gear start time:

Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

AEW Full Gear location:

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch AEW Full Gear:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW Full Gear card (announced):

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship

Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) Mark Davis & Jake Doyle for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor (c) vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King & Bandido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi for the AEW World Trios Championship

Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay & Juice Robinson