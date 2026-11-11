AEW Dynamite/Collision Preview (11/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The final stop before AEW Full Gear is a special 3-hour edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision live from Salt Lake City.

With years of history between them as both friends and foes, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will have a final confrontation tonight before their showdown at Full Gear.

Last week at AEW Blood and Guts, Kyle Fletcher and the Don Callis Family stood tall after forcing Adam Copeland to quit on behalf of his and Will Ospreay's team. Following a chaotic loss in the steel structure, the AEW World Champion has a lot to get off his chest.

What will be Ospreay and Fletcher's final words to each other before Full Gear?

Road to Full Gear

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné made waves at last Saturday's AEW Rock 'N Rager Collision by aligning with Jay White and The Cut. With The Cut set to battle the Death Riders in Anarchy in the Arena and Moné ready to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir at Full Gear, tonight will preview the action. Mercedes Moné and Jay White will team up to take on Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley in mixed tag action. Which team will emerge on top?

Ahead of their Texas Death match for the AEW World Trios Championships, Brodido and The New Level will collide for the first time in a two-on-two tag team match. Bandido exacted revenge on Swerve Strickland last week by attacking Kofi, much to Austin Creed's chagrin. Now, the once-friendly feud between Brodido and The New Level has become deeply personal. Which team will stay focused enough to pick up some momentum before Full Gear?

Also on AEW Dynamite/Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The deciding fifth match of the Best-of-Five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns is set for tonight in Salt Lake City. The series is deadlocked with two wins apiece, and match number five will be crucial in determining which team will be next to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Alex Shelley's injured knee has been a persistent factor throughout the previous four matches. Will it impact MCMG's ability to win the series?

Tommaso Ciampa is the new AEW National Champion after defeating Andrade El Idolo at Rock 'N Rager Collision. The Psycho Killer is wasting no time and will have his first title defense tonight on Dynamite/Collision against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Following El Idolo's defeat, Speedball hopes of bringing the National Championship back to the United Empire. Will they get it done, or will Ciampa be successful in his first title defense?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:

Location: Maverik Center, Salt Lake City, UT

AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):

AEW National Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher Face-To-Face

Brodido vs. The New Level

Mercedes Moné & Jay White vs. Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley

Best of Five Series, Match Five: Motor City Machine Guns (2) vs. FTR (2)