AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
All Elite Wrestling is heading across the world as Grand Slam Australia emanates from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre this coming Saturday night.
Three of Australia's own will have the opportunity to win championship gold in their home country, headlined by Timeless Toni Storm.
The eccentric Hollywood starlet is aiming to destroy the monster she helped create as she faces off with Mariah May. Storm has orchestrated a flawless revenge plot against her old understudy thus far. This Saturday she'll be out for The Glamour's blood and a fourth reign as AEW Women's Champion.
Harley Cameron grew up just a half hour away from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, so it's very fitting that's where the biggest wrestling match of her young career will take place. The multi-talented upstart will certainly have the crowd behind her as she seeks to shock the world and beat Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship.
It'll be the best of Australia against the best of Japan as Buddy Matthews challenges Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Sydney's own Kyle Fletcher will also be in action as the Don Callis family goes to war with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and get ready for a Brisbane Brawl!
AEW World Champion Jox Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli to take on The Rated R Superstar Cope and Switchblade Jay White.
Here is everything we know about AEW Grand Slam Australia:
When is AEW Grand Slam Australia?
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
AEW Grand Slam Australia start time:
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT - Or immediately after NBA All-Star Saturday Night
Where is AEW Grand Slam Australia?
Location: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia
How To Watch AEW Grand Slam Australia:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV