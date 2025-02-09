Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Timeless Toni Storm is heading to Grand Slam Australia and AEW Women's Champion Mariah May better be ready, because Hell is coming with her!

Mariah May vs. Timeless Toni Storm
All Elite Wrestling is heading across the world as Grand Slam Australia emanates from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre this coming Saturday night.

Three of Australia's own will have the opportunity to win championship gold in their home country, headlined by Timeless Toni Storm.

The eccentric Hollywood starlet is aiming to destroy the monster she helped create as she faces off with Mariah May. Storm has orchestrated a flawless revenge plot against her old understudy thus far. This Saturday she'll be out for The Glamour's blood and a fourth reign as AEW Women's Champion.

Harley Cameron grew up just a half hour away from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, so it's very fitting that's where the biggest wrestling match of her young career will take place. The multi-talented upstart will certainly have the crowd behind her as she seeks to shock the world and beat Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship.

It'll be the best of Australia against the best of Japan as Buddy Matthews challenges Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Sydney's own Kyle Fletcher will also be in action as the Don Callis family goes to war with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and get ready for a Brisbane Brawl!

AEW World Champion Jox Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli to take on The Rated R Superstar Cope and Switchblade Jay White.

Here is everything we know about AEW Grand Slam Australia:

When is AEW Grand Slam Australia?

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

AEW Grand Slam Australia start time:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT - Or immediately after NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Where is AEW Grand Slam Australia?

Location: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia

How To Watch AEW Grand Slam Australia:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Mariah May (c) vs. Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship

Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

Adam Copeland & Jay White vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl

