Harley Cameron Talks 'Tenacious' Musical Influence Ahead of AEW Collision Halftime Concert [Exclusive]
Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, comedic artist, master puppeteer, professional wrestler... is there anything that the uber-talented Harley Cameron doesn't do extraordinarily well?
These are the types of hard-hitting questions that The Takedown on SI sought to find answers for when we spoke to the AEW star ahead of tonight's episode of Collision. And it turns out, there is something she hasn't quite been able to master over the years.
"I will admit I'm not the best driver," Harley said. "My parents made me learn how to drive a manual... I failed my driver's test, I think six times. And then moving to America and [everything being] on the opposite side of the road was another battle. So I can, hand on heart, say I do not enjoy driving. I like being in the passenger seat for the most part."
Luckily for Harley and the other drivers on the road, she now has an electric car that can practically drive itself. Which could theoretically give her more time to work on her music.
Cameron has utilized nearly every talent at her disposal over the last few weeks to try and provoke, if not downright annoy Mercedes Moné into giving her a TBS Championship match at AEW Grand Slam Australia next Saturday.
Harley's weapons of choice? A good friend in 'Lil Mercedes' and her trusty guitar.
Deploying the same tactics that the U.S. Marines Corps did during the Invasion of Panama, Cameron appears to be slowly working The CEO into an unconditional surrender. Harley's efforts began a few weeks back when she debuted her critically acclaimed hit "Moné Train". A song that took her just a day to prepare.
“That's my special trick,” Cameron said. “If someone needed something with no notice, that's where I can really show up. That side of things has always come pretty easy to me. It’s the wrestling that I'm newer to, but give me a guitar and a puppet, and that's my comfort zone.”
AEW fans with a good ear may have been able to pick up the subtle inspirations in Harley's music, as her songs tend to have a certain tenacity to them.
Even though she's been a lifelong fan of Tenacious D, Cameron said it was only recently that she realized the influence that the Grammy award winning group has had on her as a performer in AEW.
“I very much have always been a huge fan of Jack Black. I always was just so entertained by him, and I always thought it was really cool how he mixed music with comedy. And I think that's like a really rare thing that people do. And… I'm very into the concept of mixing arts together.”
Harley Cameron will be live in concert tonight on AEW Collision in Houston, TX for a special halftime performance during Super Bowl LIX weekend. You can bet she has something special planned and that Mercedes Moné will want to pay extra close attention.
“I don't wanna give too much away, but I will tell you that it is worth tuning in. It's gonna be a fantastic evening. There's a lot that is gonna be on display,” Cameron said.
AEW Collision gets underway tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on TNT and streaming live on Max.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Collision Preview (2/8/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
Several WWE Talents Released Including Sonya Deville, AOP and Blair Davenport