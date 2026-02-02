AEW Reportedly on the Verge of Signing Another Free Agent
AEW President Tony Khan appears ready to sign another free agent to his roster.
Khan has been on a bit of a hiring spree as of late, and he's showing no signs of slowing down with a new report out now about former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors.
Connors made his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling since Forbidden Door 2025 when he wrestled Darby Allin this past Saturday night on Collision. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that fans can expect many more appearances in the near future.
"Fightful Select has learned from All Elite Wrestling sources that Clark Connors is expected to be signing with the company imminently. It was confirmed that there is an offer that is set to be finalized soon."
Ross Sapp reported back in December that Connors' deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling was coming to an end. He last competed for the company at NJPW New Year Dash 2026 back on January 6, where he, Gabe Kidd & Hiromu Takahashi lost a trios match to United Empire.
Both Connors and Kidd attacked Darby Allin after his Collision-opening victory this past Saturday night, so it would stand to reason that Connors would at least be sticking around to follow up on that angle.
There's reportedly another soon-to-be free agent on AEW's radar
In addition to Connors, AEW sources have told Sean Ross Sapp that there is interest in acquiring the talents of David Finlay as well. The NJPW star, who is the son of former WWE wrestler and current coach Fit Finlay, is expected to hit free agency in the very near future.
Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported last month that there were conversations held about bringing David Finlay on board in WWE, but no negotiations had taken place at the time.
Dating back to December 27, Tony Khan has signed 11 new wrestlers to the All Elite Wrestling roster. New TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade, Jake Doyle, Hechicero, Máscara Dorada, Persephone, Maya World, Hyan, Zayda Steele, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price have all received the coveted All Elite graphic.
Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs did depart the company last month. He signed with WWE and debuted as Royce Keys this past Saturday afternoon at the Royal Rumble. Chris Jericho has also been rumored to have one foot out the door for months, but is reportedly still under AEW contract.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Update on WrestleMania World Title Matches Following Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Win
Tommaso Ciampa Breaks Silence On Why He Made the Move to AEW (Exclusive)
The Latest on Chris Jericho After Not Appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Announces Ticket Information for WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com