AEW Reportedly on the Verge of Signing Another Free Agent

AEW President Tony Khan appears ready to sign another free agent to his roster.

Khan has been on a bit of a hiring spree as of late, and he's showing no signs of slowing down with a new report out now about former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors.

Connors made his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling since Forbidden Door 2025 when he wrestled Darby Allin this past Saturday night on Collision. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that fans can expect many more appearances in the near future.

Just as @DarbyAllin was going to focus his attention on the AEW World Championship, @GabeKidd0115 attacked!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GH1YkVcc4k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2026

"Fightful Select has learned from All Elite Wrestling sources that Clark Connors is expected to be signing with the company imminently. It was confirmed that there is an offer that is set to be finalized soon."

Ross Sapp reported back in December that Connors' deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling was coming to an end. He last competed for the company at NJPW New Year Dash 2026 back on January 6, where he, Gabe Kidd & Hiromu Takahashi lost a trios match to United Empire.

Both Connors and Kidd attacked Darby Allin after his Collision-opening victory this past Saturday night, so it would stand to reason that Connors would at least be sticking around to follow up on that angle.

There's reportedly another soon-to-be free agent on AEW's radar

Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

In addition to Connors, AEW sources have told Sean Ross Sapp that there is interest in acquiring the talents of David Finlay as well. The NJPW star, who is the son of former WWE wrestler and current coach Fit Finlay, is expected to hit free agency in the very near future.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported last month that there were conversations held about bringing David Finlay on board in WWE, but no negotiations had taken place at the time.

Dating back to December 27, Tony Khan has signed 11 new wrestlers to the All Elite Wrestling roster. New TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade, Jake Doyle, Hechicero, Máscara Dorada, Persephone, Maya World, Hyan, Zayda Steele, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price have all received the coveted All Elite graphic.

Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs did depart the company last month. He signed with WWE and debuted as Royce Keys this past Saturday afternoon at the Royal Rumble. Chris Jericho has also been rumored to have one foot out the door for months, but is reportedly still under AEW contract.

