WWE Announces Ticket Information for WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida

As announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque this past Saturday, WWE Backlash is heading to the city of Tampa, Florida.

The annual Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena, the home of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Levesque has promised that WWE Backlash will be a big one, as it will feature the fallout from the biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas will have concluded just three weeks earlier.

WHAT A MATCH!@YaOnlyLivvOnce just punched her ticket to WrestleMania! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/45veUot7KA — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

We found out Saturday afternoon at the Royal Rumble that both Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan will be challenging for the world championship of their choosing at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', which means they very well could be walking into WWE Backlash with gold around their waists.

Tickets for WWE Backlash will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale, using the code WWETIX, starting Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) .

Additionally, WWE Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to sit ringside for the PLE, as well as take part in pre-show hospitality events with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.

The Tampa Bay area has an extensive history of hosting WWE events, including most recently the Royal Rumble in 2024 and Saturday Night's Main Event this past summer. Additionally, the Tampa region has hosted WrestleMania 37 (2021), Hell in a Cell (2021), Backlash (2021), Battleground (2014), Extreme Rules (2011), Survivor Series (2000) and Royal Rumble (1995).

Upcoming 2026 WWE premium live event calendar:

Elimination Chamber Chicago | WWE

Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

Italian Premium Live Event (not yet confirmed by WWE): Sunday, May 31 at an unknown venue

SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

