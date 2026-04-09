AEW Shares Huge Update on Kyle Fletcher and the TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling's reigning TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, suffered what seemed like some sort of leg injury during a tag match with his Don Callis Family member Mark Davis against The Rascalz on Collision back on the 28th.

The injury came as the two were doing stereo moves together and Fletcher landed awkwardly on his leg. Previous reports note that the injury was a meniscus injury and that Fletcher would be sidelined for a while. Posts online showed that after the match, Fletcher was forced to leave the arena in a walking boot.

Kyle Fletcher | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan reveals the status of the TNT Championship

In a post on X, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Fletcher's injury was serious enough to take him out of action and that the TNT Championship was vacated before tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The title will be put on the line at the upcoming AEW Dynasty event in a Casino Gauntlet match. The first entrant spot is being announced on Dynamite with former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa taking on CMLL's Mascara Dorada.

Before the injury, Fletcher made his intentions known: to go after MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship. With it not yet confirmed how long Fletcher will be sidelined, those plans are going to be put on the back burner for now.

Kyle Fletcher's reign as TNT Champion

Fletcher regained the TNT title after beating Tommaso Ciampa on the February 11th episode of Dynamite. This would be his second time holding the title and was highlighted with matches against the likes of Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Robbie Eagles, to name a few.

Fletcher also gave many fans what they had been requesting, as he debuted a custom pink strap for the TNT Championship, matching the pink gear he typically wears to the ring.

Kyle Fletcher | Lee south - All Elite Wrestling

TNT Championship success wasn't the only gold Fletcher would find during this 56-day reign; for a short time, he, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family would capture the AEW World Trios Championships as well, making Fletcher a double champion.

Kyle Fletcher has been doing amazing work within AEW for the last couple of years. Many are hoping to see him rise to the top of the roster and hold the AEW Men's World Championship sooner rather than later.

Everyone from the Takedown on SI wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back better than ever.