MJF Tells Story of Near Abduction at AEW Show

MJF has a busy weekend coming up, thanks to the AEW Dynasty PPV on Sunday, and his world championship match against Kenny Omega, which is set to hold down the main event.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the final go-home hype and build for the PPV, and Omega is scheduled to speak to the AEW audience during the show, so MJF isn't likely to be far behind.

As world champion, MJF is responsible for more than just showing up each week for Dynamite. He represents the company with media appearances and in other public forums. It's safe to say MJF is a pro wrestling celebrity at this point in his career, and that fame comes with certain risks.

MJF was nearly abducted at an AEW event

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

During an interview with Adam Friedland, MJF opened up on a scary situation involving himself at an AEW event. The AEW Men's World Champion said he was nearly abducted by a man pretending to be a pilot.

"A pilot walks up to me and says 'I'm going to be flying you out after the show's proceedings," MJF said. "So, I find my boss after this pilot says this to me and ( I say), 'I want you to know how much it means to me that you're flying me back home to my Dad as soon as possible after he had the heart attack." He goes 'what the f--- are you talking about?' I said that pilot just told me, and he said that he didn't book me a jet.

"So, now I go back over with one of the EVP's, QT Marshall. We ask the pilot who hired him and he says Tony Khan. We go ok, are you sure about that? Then security comes and they grab this guy. QT said that they'd let him stay if they show us a pilot license. And the guy said he left it at home ... They asked this guy, what were you planning on doing and he was honest. He said he was going to abduct me."

Probably the most craziest story of the year

A fake pilot was going to abduct MJF

That’s absolutely mental 😂 pic.twitter.com/RWeOympcJL — Ace Humphreys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@Ace109610) April 8, 2026

In the same interview, MJF said the company still has not figured out how that man got access to MJF backstage. MJF also said AEW has since changed security, but put some blame on the building security team.

AEW Dynasty is scheduled to air on PPV this Sunday. Announced matches for the show, in addition to MJF vs. Kenny Omega, include Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship and FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships.