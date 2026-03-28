How to Watch AEW Dynasty 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

It'll be the wrestling "God" versus the "Devil" when AEW Dynasty does live on Sunday, April 12.

The third annual pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling will take over the Rogers Arena in Vancouver with MJF set to defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Kenny Omega.

Omega earned the opportunity by defeating Swerve Strickland on the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. It'll be his first shot at the title in nearly three years when he unsuccessfully challenged MJF during his first reign as champion. Will history repeat itself, or will it be Kenny's time to reign over All Elite Wrestling once again?

.@KennyOmegamanX wants his AEW World Championship match against @The_MJF at #AEWDynasty!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Fa96bWhEua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2026

Will Ospreay recovered from neck surgery in a remarkable amount of time, motivated by his need to exact revenge on Jon Moxley. A lot has changed since the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door last summer, but the Aerial Assassin hasn't forgotten what the Death Riders did to him, and he certainly hasn't forgiven them.

Moxley is never one to back down from a fight, so when Ospreay passionately issued a challenge for AEW Dynasty, the reigning Continental Champion gleefully accepted.

Speaking of the revenge, Adam Copeland has vowed to take everything from FTR after they tried to do the same to him last year. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked Cope's wife Beth at All Out, and he's once again aligned himself with Christian Cage in an effort to get even.

FTR vs. Cage & Cope | All Elite Wrestling

Their master plan will be put into motion at Dynasty where Cage & Cope will have the chance to win the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship for the first time in their careers.

It's been nearly 25 years since they've held tag team gold together, and Christian in particular is eager to prove that they are not just the best tag team of their generation, but this new one as well.

Here's everything we currently know about AEW Dynasty. Check back for updates as more matches are announced in the coming weeks.

AEW Dynasty 2026 date:

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

AEW Dynasty 2026 time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Dynasty 2026 location:

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2026:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.

AEW Dynasty 2026 (Announced):

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay