AEW Slam Dunk Saturday Preview [3/22/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's a special edition of Collision tonight on TNT and MAX as All Elite Wrestling presents Slam Dunk Saturday.
With all the major Warner Bros. Discovery networks running wall-to-wall college basketball this weekend due to the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, AEW Collision is being split into two one hour specials. The first of which is scheduled to hit the air at 11 p.m. EST tonight, assuming the college basketball slate ends on time.
Daniel Garcia headlines the four match card tonight as he puts his TNT Championship on the line against Adam Cole.
The Don Callis Family is also in action tonight as Konosuke Takeshita and the Murder Machines battle Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero. Julia Hart takes on Queen Aminanta and Max Caster has issued another open challenge.
AEW Collision will continue tomorrow night at 11 p.m. EST with Slam Dunk Sunday.
AEW Slam Dunk Saturday Start Time:
Time: 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. CST)
AEW Slam Dunk Saturday Location:
Location: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch AEW Slam Dunk Saturday:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship
Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero
Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
Max Caster Open Challenge
AEW Slam Dunk Saturday SPOILERS:
Tonight's show was pre-recorded Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Match results can be found HERE.