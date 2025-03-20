AEW Slam Dunk Collision Saturday & Sunday SPOILERS: Match Results For Taped Shows
A very unique episode of AEW Collision will air this weekend on TNT.
Due to the opening few rounds of the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, AEW has chosen to run two one hour Slam Dunk Collision specials on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Both shows are scheduled to get underway at 11 p.m. ET, as long as the scheduled tournament games those days run on time.
Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday were filmed Wednesday night after Dynamite the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
The AEW World Trios Championships were on the line as The Death Riders defended against Top Flight and AR Fox, plus Adam Cole had his opportunity to take the TNT Championship away from Daniel Garcia.
HOOK, Julia Hart, Harley Cameron, Bandido, Hologram and Powerhouse Hobbs are all in action as well this weekend. The following spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider and are limited in scope:
AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Match Results:
- HOOK beat Max Caster in an open challenge
- Daniel Garcia retained the TNT Championship after his match with Adam Cole went to a 20-minute draw
- Julia Hart defeated Queen Aminata
- Brian Cage, Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita knocked off Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero
AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday Match Results:
- Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC retained their AEW World Trios Championships against Top Flight & AR Fox. Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Dante and Darius Martin after the match.
- Bandido defeated Johnny TV. Bandido called out Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree after the match and was able to escape a brawl with the previously stolen mask of Gravity.
- Harley Cameron defeated Aminah Belmont
- Hologram & Komander beat Dralistico & Beast Mortos
